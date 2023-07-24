The Titans revealed their Houston Oilers throwback uniforms in a series of social media posts on Sunday.
Titans players pictured wearing the new-but-old uniforms included running back Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill, safety Kevin Byard and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
The Titans will wear the same uniforms the Oilers wore from 1981-1996 in Houston, as well as in 1997 and 1998, after the team moved to Tennessee and played home games in Memphis and at Vanderbilt, respectively.
Tennessee will wear the Oilers throwbacks in two of their home games this season, though the exact two games have not been announced. The team said it had hoped to wear the uniform for a road game in Miami as well, but it appears unlikely to happen.
The uniform combination features the “Columbia” blue jersey, white pants and the white Oilers helmet with the red facemask.
Inscribed inside the jersey neckline is “Luv Ya Blue,” the term for the Oilers mania that swept Houston in the late 1970s, when Bum Phillips was coaching the likes of Earl Campbell, Robert Brazile and Dan Pastorini in the old Astrodome.
Players will have the option of wearing red sleeves, red gloves, and red cleats to add to the look.
The light blue Oilers throwback uniforms will replace the light blue Titans jerseys as the team’s third jersey, joining the two primary options — the navy and white uniforms.
"It allows us to honor as many players as we can, because it covers so much time," Surf Melendez, vice president and executive creative director for the Titans, told the team’s website. "It also represented our transition to Tennessee, because we wore these uniforms in Tennessee as well."