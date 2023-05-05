Seventh-round draft picks in the NFL do not normally draw a lot of attention.
Nor are they generally burdened by expectations.
There are at least two reasons to believe the scenario will be different, however, for wide receiver Colton Dowell, the Titans’ seventh-round pick in April's NFL Draft.
First of all, Dowell is a local. He grew up a Titans fan in nearby Lebanon, attended Wilson Central High and played his college football at UT-Martin, about 150 miles west of Nashville.
Second, and more important in the grand scheme of things, the Titans really need help at wide receiver, even though the team waited until pick No. 228 in the draft before addressing the position by selecting Dowell.
So expect the spotlight to shine a little brighter on Dowell starting at rookie camp on May 13 than it might normally on an FCS player chosen 32 picks before the end of the draft.
“They just said that I could come in there and carve my role in their offense with hard work, and I am buying into that,” Dowell said. “I am a hard-working guy. That’s basically what they said. It is up to me how far I go.”
Dowell’s background alone makes him an intriguing local story.
He and his father, a former fire chief in Lebanon, attended multiple Titans training camps as fans over the years, never guessing Dowell might one day be selected by the home team.
An under-the-radar recruit in high school, Dowell chose UT-Martin of the Ohio Valley Conference over offers from Chattanooga, Richmond, Mercer and Furman.
The 6-3, 215-pound Dowell, who has recorded an unofficial time of 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, gradually turned himself into an NFL prospect at UT-Martin. In 2022, the 24-year-old caught 67 passes for 1,036 yards and six touchdowns — including an eye-opening seven-catch, 112-yard performance in a loss to the University of Tennessee.
Those kinds of numbers led to the Titans’ storybook selection of the underdog, home-state kid.
“It shows to me, and I hope it shows to a lot of other kids around my area, that hard work and perseverance, you know, they outshine going to a small school,” Dowell said. “UT-Martin, I love it, but going to a small school, it doesn't define you. Your hard work defines you.”
Said Titans general manager Ran Carthon: “It was a cool phone call. He's right here locally, right down the road. And to hear a player say, `This was the phone call I was hoping I was going to get.’ Not just a phone call of being drafted, but wanting to play for your team.”
But the tale will be an even better one if Dowell can fill a need for the team beyond just playing special teams.
The Titans parted ways with leading pass-catcher Robert Woods (53 catches, 527 yards), meaning the returning receivers — Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Racey McMath and Mason Kinsey — accounted for a combined 69 catches for 962 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.
Since then, the Titans added veteran Chris Moore from the Houston Texans.
“I would say I'm a deep threat and I get out and stretch the field,” Dowell said. “I make those contested catches. I'm a big-body guy, so I like to use my body to maneuver myself around the [defensive back] and just make those tough, contested catches.”
The Titans, like most teams, haven’t received a ton of production from seventh-round picks over the years.
Two of the big exceptions were cornerback Cortland Finnegan (2006 draft), a five-year starter, and center Eugene Amano (2004 draft), a four-year starter.
A more recent seventh-round contributor was cornerback Chris Jackson (2020 draft), as he played 25 games in his first two seasons (starting six) before a knee injury limited him to just one game last year.
Might Dowell turn into a “lucky seven” in a draft class Carthon described as “rolling the dice?"
The opportunity certainly exists.
More importantly, the need exists.