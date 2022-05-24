Only two members of the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class remain unsigned, but tight end Chig Okonkwo is not one of them.
The 22-year-old fourth-round pick agreed to terms with the team on Monday afternoon, leaving second-round cornerback Roger McCreary and third-round quarterback Malik Willis as the only rookies not under contract yet.
Okonkwo had a breakout year at Maryland in 2021, tallying 52 receptions, 447 yards and five touchdowns. He finished six receptions shy of former Titans’ TE Frank Wycheck’s single-season school record and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection.
Okonkwo impressed at the NFL Combine, running a 4.52-second 40-yard dash with a 35.5-inch vertical, which ranked first and second, respectively, among all tight ends. He joins a revamped tight end group in Tennessee that includes former Pro Bowler Austin Hooper and Geoff Swaim, the team’s No. 2 TE last season.
Okonkwo participated in Tennessee’s rookie minicamp May 13-14, and he’s expected to be at OTAs, which begin on Tuesday.
“I feel like this is going to be like hitting the ground running from Day 1,” Okonkwo said of joining the team during the draft. “I'm a very outgoing personality. I mean, everybody I've ever been around, like they seem to enjoy my presence. So, I feel like I'm going to be a great addition to that locker room. I can't wait to get in with those guys who have a similar mindset to me.”
