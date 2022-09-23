Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts talk Tennessee Titans.
This week's topics include:
- The Titans’ run game has been downright hard to watch. Is this a Derrick Henry problem or an offensive line problem?
- Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips have been solid, but what can the Titans do to get Robert Woods more involved in the passing game?
- Is it time to put Austin Hooper’s picture on a milk carton?
- How many defensive backs can the Titans sign in one calendar year?
- Harold Landry and Bud Dupree are huge losses for the front seven. Do the Titans have the answer to their pass rush problem in-house?
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @Logan_Butts
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In