F&T.jpg

Taylor Lewan (left), Mike Vrabel

 Casey Gower/Nashville Post

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post sports contributor Logan Butts talk Tennessee Titans.

This week's topics include:

  • The Titans’ run game has been downright hard to watch. Is this a Derrick Henry problem or an offensive line problem?
  • Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips have been solid, but what can the Titans do to get Robert Woods more involved in the passing game?
  • Is it time to put Austin Hooper’s picture on a milk carton?
  • How many defensive backs can the Titans sign in one calendar year?
  • Harold Landry and Bud Dupree are huge losses for the front seven. Do the Titans have the answer to their pass rush problem in-house?

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@Logan_Butts

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below:

