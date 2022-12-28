With Thursday’s Week 17 matchup having no bearing on the Tennessee Titans’ playoff aspirations, the team will likely rest several key starters in anticipation of next week’s showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South crown.
Perhaps nobody has a more vested interest in which players sit and who plays than rookie quarterback Malik Willis, who could have a Micah Parsons-sized problem Thursday at Nissan Stadium.
A outside linebacker, Parsons is having an All-Pro caliber season. He leads the NFL in QB pressures (79) and QB hurries (53), and he ranks fifth in sacks (13), ninth in QB hits (13) and 14th in tackles for loss (13). Parsons also has the highest pass-rush win rate (31 percent) and ninth-highest run-stop win rate (28 percent) of all edge rushers this season.
“He is a gifted player physically, but also with his instincts," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Parsons. "I know that he works extremely hard. It is a rare talent to be able to play inside linebacker in college, where he made almost every tackle, and then transition to this league and be an edge rusher. Whether he is rushing or playing a run, he has a very good knack for his body control, reacting to blockers — whether they over set or under set — and using his speed. They move him everywhere. He will be obviously a huge challenge.”
Vrabel said blocking Parsons with one player is likely unrealistic.
"We will have to have all hands on deck," the Titans coach said. "We will certainly have to stay inside-out and be firm in the middle of pocket. If he gets inside, the play will be over, or the quarterback will be on the move quickly.”
