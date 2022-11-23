Kenny Minchey wasn’t decommitted from the University of Pittsburgh for very long.
The senior quarterback from Pope John Paul II announced via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to Notre Dame, just days after taking an official visit to the school during its 44-0 win over Boston College.
He’ll become just the second player from JPII to play at Notre Dame, joining former receiver Golden Tate, who played for the Fighting Irish from 2007-2009.
Minchey, the No. 4-ranked recruit in Tennessee and the No. 15 QB nationally according to the 247Sports composite rankings, is the only quarterback in Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class, which ranks third nationally.
“I like Coach Freeman, what he’s building,” Minchey told 247Sports. “He seems like a great guy and cares about his players. The culture there, and obviously it has great tradition. Him trying to build on the tradition already there. … I’d say the recruiting class is a big part because of the players they’ll be bringing in around me.”
The 6-foot-1 signal caller completed 73.4 percent of his passes this season, while throwing for 1,007 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He was also named an Elite 11 finalist over the summer.
After starting the first four games of the year, leading JPII to a 4-0 record, Minchey missed the next six games with a shoulder injury. He returned for the Knights’ playoff opener against Briarcrest Christian — a 35-13 win — but he reinjured his shoulder in JPII’s 38-7 playoff loss to Brentwood Academy the following week.
During his junior year, Minchey threw for 3,280 yards, 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions over 13 games. He led JPII to an 8-5 record and an appearance in the DII-AAA semifinals.
