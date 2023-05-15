The Edmonton Oilers’ loss to Seattle late Sunday night brought their season to an end and also clarified the Predators’ standing in the first round of next month’s NHL Entry Draft.
Edmonton’s departure from the postseason meant the Oilers were assigned the 24th overall pick of the 2023 draft, a pick that goes to the Predators as part of the trade that sent defenseman Mattias Ekholm to Edmonton. Nashville also received defenseman Tyson Barrie, prospect forward Reid Schaefer, and fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2024 draft as part of that trade.
The pick from Edmonton gives the Predators the 15th and 24th overall selections this year, the most draft capital the franchise has had in the first round since 2008, when Nashville drafted forward Colin Wilson seventh overall and goalie Chet Pickard 18th overall.
The Preds also had two first-round picks in 2019, but they were a little further back in the first round than this year. Nashville chose forward Fedor Svechkov 19th overall and forward Zachary L’Heureux 27th overall that year. Svechkov recently signed with the Predators and is likely to play in Milwaukee of the American Hockey League next season, while L’Heureux’s Halifax team is playing in the championship series of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
Nashville’s challenge now — assuming the team remains at No. 15, as opposed to trying to move up — is to find a potential difference maker at the selection. The Predators have not chosen a defenseman with their first-round pick since 2016, but the franchise is also on the lookout for a center that could be a key contributor for years to come.
“There’s going to be all different types available,” Predators assistant general manager/director of scouting Jeff Kealty said. “If [there was a player] identified as franchise changing, he wouldn’t be going at 15. But that’s our job, to try and see through it, to try and project.
“I think there will be a lot of players available to us at that point that we view as guys that can really develop. We always say that you want to try to out-draft the slot that you’re in. So the 15th pick isn’t the third pick today, but the job is to try to find a player that we think will become more than the 15th pick down the road.”
The Predators have 13 overall picks in the draft, more than any other team in the NHL.
That’s good news considering most analysts believe this is a draft deep in talent.
“We think it’s good. We think it’s deep,” Kealty said. “Clearly there’s a much-talked-about top end of the draft and we’re not all the way up there. But we think it’s deep all the way through where we pick at 15, and also later in the first through the second and third round.
“We think there’s a lot of depth and we have a lot of bullets. So the word `excitement’ is pretty consistent at this point.”