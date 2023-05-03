Predators center Ryan Johansen faces more than just continued injury rehabilitation this offseason.
In the words of incoming Nashville general manager Barry Trotz, Johansen needs to have “his best summer” as he seeks to reclaim his prominent role on the team.
Johansen, 30, has been a staple on one of the team’s top two lines ever since the Predators acquired him via trade from Columbus in January 2016. In 533 games over eight seasons, he’s totaled 362 points (110 goals, 252 assists), and Johansen still has two years remaining on the eight-year, $64 million contract he signed in 2017.
But last season was not a good one for Johansen, who totaled 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 55 games, a 0.51 points-per-game average well below his career Predators average of 0.68. His 15:46 average ice time was Johansen’s lowest since his rookie season of 2011-12.
The underachieving play of Johansen and several other veterans contributed greatly to Nashville’s struggles last season, leading to significant trades at the NHL trade deadline and a failure to make the playoffs for the first time in nine years.
Johansen’s season ended prematurely on Feb. 21, when he suffered severed ankle tendons after getting cut by a skate blade in a game against Vancouver — an injury that necessitated surgery and lengthy rehabilitation.
The 12-year veteran said he expected to resume skating later this month, which is when his challenge begins.
“Joey is going to have his best summer,” Trotz said after the season. “The league is getting quicker. Joey is a skillful player. He has size, he’s good on face-offs, he’s got lots of good things to offer. But the game is getting quicker and [speed is not] one of his strengths.
“So how do you get that half second back? And then getting into a role where it makes sense for him as well. So right now I think he’s chasing the moving train a little bit. He can catch it, but he’s going to have a really good summer.”
The Predators are transitioning from a veteran core of forwards to younger players like Cody Glass, Tommy Novak, Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino and Luke Evangelista, among others. Novak (43 points in 51 games last season), Glass and Parssinen all logged most of their ice time at center, making the position more competitive than in years past.
“[Johansen’s] play coming into training camp on that will sort of dictate his role, in terms of how far up the lineup he plays or how far down he plays,” Trotz said. “It’s just the evolution as your team is maybe a little deeper at center ice with a Tommy Novak type guy or Parssinen moving to the middle. There’s lots of options for the coaching staff.”
Johansen said he expected to be out of both a protective boot and ankle brace by mid-May, allowing him to skate and train on a full-time basis.
“It’s a big summer for me,” Johansen said. “I’m going to be in my 13th year next season, and I got a pretty serious injury that I have to be working pretty hard on to get that back as best as it possibly can be.
“And now it’s about proving to my teammates, management, coaches that I’m still a guy that can have a huge role on this team and help this team win. That’s what’s fun. I take it as a fun challenge. That’s just what we do, and I’m looking really forward to it.”