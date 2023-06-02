Trade Juuse Saros?
It was — and is — the sentiment of some in the hockey world, even a fair segment of Nashville Predators fans.
The thought process is that the Predators’ netminder, one of the best goalies in the world, is at the top of his game and would fetch a huge return for a Nashville team that is — in the words of incoming general manager Barry Trotz — in a re-tooling phase after missing the playoffs for the first time in nine years.
Central to the “trade Saros now” line of thinking is the fact the Predators selected goalie Yaroslav Askarov with the 11th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and that the 20-year-old was this season selected to play in the American Hockey League’s All-Star Classic.
So why not hand the keys to the kid?
Here’s why not: Because the kid is still just a kid, a highly talented prospect who — just like most top hockey picks, especially goalies — needs time to refine his craft before ascending to the NHL level on a nightly basis.
The proof can be found right now in Milwaukee, where the AHL’s Admirals — Nashville’s top minor-league affiliate — are in the midst of a highly entertaining playoff run that has reached the Western Conference Finals.
Askarov, however, has watched from the bench for the last two games, as the Admirals have posted consecutive victories to tie the best-of-seven series 2-2 — in part because of the play of back-up goalie Devin Cooley.
Askarov is healthy, but his playoff numbers have been decent — not great — for the Admirals.
In his 12 postseason starts, Askarov had posted a 6-6 record, with a 2.70 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. He did win three potential playoff elimination contests, allowing a combined six goals.
But with the Admirals’ playoff hopes seemingly on the line earlier this week, trailing Coachella Valley 2-0 in the series, Milwaukee coach Karl Taylor turned not to Askarov but to Cooley. Despite not playing for more than a month, Cooley has responded well, stopping 58-of-61 shots in two victories.
So it would be no surprise if Askarov remained the back-up for Game 5 on Saturday.
Should Predators fans be panicked that Askarov — earlier this year ranked as The Athletic’s second-best NHL goalie prospect — has somehow fallen off course?
No. It would be a great story if Askarov never suffered adversity on his road from budding young star to the NHL. But the fact is that most prospects, even those as highly touted as Askarov, go through ups and downs, in their careers.
Goalie prospects, in particular, often take a little more time to marinate.
Pekka Rinne, for instance, had a 2.82 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in his first AHL season. He would spend the better part of three years in the minors before eventually becoming a regular on the NHL level.
So Askarov not playing during some critical AHL playoff contests during his rookie season isn’t a disaster.
Still, the Predators have to have a better idea of what they’re getting in Askarov before contemplating a trade of Saros. The young Russian did have a good regular-season record of 26-16-5, but his goals-against average of 2.69 (tied for 16th in the AHL) and save percentage of .911 (tied for 13th) were — like his playoff stats — more solid than spectacular.
So, give the kid some more time. Give him another year in the AHL, another year where he can be a workhorse netminder and better his craft. That would benefit him much more than serving as a back-up to Kevin Lankinen on the NHL level, which would likely be the scenario if Saros was traded.
In the meantime, don’t send Saros anywhere, not after a season in which he was the single biggest difference between the Predators contending for the playoffs and falling off a cliff.
Under contract for two more seasons, Saros will still bring a king’s ransom if and when the Predators decide to trade him down the line.
But that should only be done if and when they know Askarov is the future.