Monday night’s 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena was as vindicating a win as the Nashville Predators have had in some time.
The Predators not only snapped their six-game losing streak, but they also broke a seven-game streak without a power play goal and they ended an eight-game losing streak to the Oilers that dated back to Feb. 25, 2019.
“Different teams have different team’s numbers in this league, and we have our teams that we’ve done really well against the last couple of years, and Edmonton has not been one of them,” Matt Duchene said. “So, it’s nice to beat them. … That was the best game we’ve played in a long, long time.”
Added Mattias Ekholm: “We’ve played this team a lot lately, I feel like. We know their big guys have been really successful against us, and I thought tonight we really took it to them. We didn’t sit back and wait for them to come and spend time in our zone. Right off the bat, we just got going in their zone and I think we executed on plays and we played with speed. I thought this was probably one of the better games all year as offensive production … and creating offense.”
Over those last eight meetings, the Predators were on the wrong end of several lopsided box scores. Edmonton outscored Nashville 40-18 during that stretch, tallying five or more goals in four of those games.
Usual Predator killers Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who combined for 21 goals and 47 points in their last eight games against Nashville, were largely silent on Monday. McDavid’s two assists — both on the power play — was the only bit of damage the duo could muster against an almost fully healthy Predators defense, which with the return of Alex Carrier now features five of the six opening night starters.
“Playing against [McDavid and Draisaitl], there hasn’t been too much success as of late,” Ekholm added. “I know they had zero shots after two [periods] and they get the power play [goal] — they’re really dangerous there — but at least when we played them 5-on-5, we did that successfully.”
Back in the win column, the Predators have two chances, Wednesday against Chicago and Friday against Colorado, to climb back into the playoff race before the Christmas break.
“I think the pressure came off a little bit,” Carrier said. “When you lose a few in a row, you start to wonder a little bit.”
