Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- We do a top-to-bottom comparison of Peter Laviolette and John Hynes
- In which areas have the Preds improved? Regressed?
- Is Nashville heading for a rebuild?
- Why can’t the Predators develop their young talent?
- Is the defense getting healthy at the right time?
- Dumb Things Said on Preds Social MediaTM
Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @ItsGoverTime
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts or listen below: