IAYF.jpg
Casey Gower/Nashville Post

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week's topics include:

  • We do a top-to-bottom comparison of Peter Laviolette and John Hynes
  • In which areas have the Preds improved? Regressed?
  • Is Nashville heading for a rebuild?
  • Why can’t the Predators develop their young talent?
  • Is the defense getting healthy at the right time?
  • Dumb Things Said on Preds Social MediaTM

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@ItsGoverTime

Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever you get your podcasts or listen below: