Jonathan Hutton, Chad Withrow and Paul Kuharsky had no real reason to look elsewhere.
The trio hosted what many believed was the top sports talk radio show in Nashville, and their former employer, 104.5 The Zone, was reaping the reward from the popularity of their mid-day show, the Midday 180, which drew consistently high ratings and offered unfiltered analysis of the city’s sports landscape.
But as their contracts were expiring heading into 2021, a difficult decision was placed in front of them: sign a fourth contract with The Zone or take the riskier option of joining Clay Travis at Outkick, where they would help launch the company’s newly formed radio network.
“You reach a point in any job I think where … we could have done that for 30 years, and probably have been pretty successful and been on a radio station that’s got a huge audience in Nashville and nothing was really going to change,” Withrow told the Post. “But I think at the time I was in my life, it was one of those things where if I’m going to take a chance and do something bigger, now’s the time to do it.
“I really felt like if I signed [a contract extension with The Zone] — not that it’s a bad life — but I’m pretty much locked into this. And this opportunity came about, and I just looked at it as too good to pass up. The financial end was great. More than anything, though, now was the time to try to do more and we jumped at it.”
Added Hutton: “The timing was perfect but we also had a chance to grow what we were already doing. We didn’t have to leave Nashville. We own our intellectual property; you don’t have that with radio companies. We’re able to form our own show company, so to speak, and we’re part of the much larger grand scheme of Clay’s vision.”
The decision to leave The Zone — a place where they had become a staple of Nashville’s sports fabric — wasn’t without consequence, however.
Withrow, who owns TNhighschoolfootball.com and hosted a high school football radio show on The Zone on Friday nights, no longer has time to devote to the site and the many hats he wore, which included overseeing ad sales, hiring writers, managing payroll and making sure the site churned out content consistently.
The move also came at a cost for Hutton as well. A then-sideline reporter for Titans Radio, Hutton was terminated from the position he held for 16 years by The Zone — the flagship station for the Tennessee Titans.
“The Titans Radio end of it I absolutely hated; it’s the one thing I miss the most,” Hutton said. “I had been with them for 16 seasons, my mentors brought me up through that space, and it was a team and company decision than it was their decision in the booth. But I understood it. I knew whenever I left, it probably wasn’t going to go over very well.”
Despite the personal cost of their new venture, the trio forged ahead with the launch of Outkick 360 in early 2021. What started with a dedicated fan base and a live video stream on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter eventually expanded to include a downloadable version of the show in podcast form.
As the show grew in popularity, many of the local sports talk radio shows in the Nashville area began to follow Outkick 360’s lead.
Soon both 104.5 The Zone and 102.5 The Game began to incorporate live video streams for each of its shows while also pushing podcast archives of each show.
Within weeks of launching Outkick 360, Hutton, Withrow and Kuharsky had unknowingly altered the presentation of sports talk radio in Nashville by simply doing what no one else was currently doing — maximizing the monetization opportunities for their product.
“Initially, [Outkick 360] was just digital with the live stream,” Withrow said. “I’m not going to take credit for inventing that, but I do think we sped it up, locally. It’s also smart for these big radio companies because everyone’s going to have a non-compete to help protect themselves in putting a video element out in terms of the future of who can be hiring your talent. A lot of big companies they’re going to want to, for contractual purposes, have their people on as many things as possible so that their lawyers can argue this is all competing business.”
“I think the lessons learned as you try to figure out what works, what doesn’t, and what’s going to make you money is, ultimately [it comes down to] podcast downloads, live streams and monetization on top of who’s No. 1 in the market,” Hutton added. “All that feeds into each other now.”
Nearly a year and a half after leaving Nashville airwaves — a space they never really wanted to leave — Hutton and Withrow returned (Kuharsky stepped away from the show in November to focus on his website where he covers the Titans).
Formerly known as 94.9 Game 2, the station was rebranded as 94.9 The Fan, launching in June with a new weekday lineup that included The Dan Patrick Show (8 a.m. to 11 a.m.), The Herd with Colin Cowherd (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Outkick 360 (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.).
“We wanted to be back on in Nashville immediately, and it was a slow grind to get there,” Hutton said. “When Chase [McCabe] took over [as program director] it was his idea to completely separate The Game from The Game 2 and not making it the stepchild of the radio station but making it it’s own brand.
“So, he come to us in New York and he said, ‘What do you guys think about 94.9 The Fan and what would it take to [have you on]?’ Every station in town had that opportunity, and Chase was the one that jumped on it.”
Locally or nationally, Outkick 360 continues to be a ratings draw as one of eight weekly shows on Outkick’s OTT network. The company averages 9.1 million unique visitors per month and had 34 million multi-platform views in January, according to Comscore.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_