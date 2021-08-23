Few people have the ability to impact lives beyond football from an NFL front office, and former Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans General Manager Floyd Reese was one of them.
Reese died on Saturday at the age of 73 after a battle with cancer, but he built a legacy through his relationships with people that won’t soon be forgotten.
Sure, Reese was excellent at his craft and the Titans’ results on the field were proof of that. He was responsible for 111 wins, 11 playoff appearances and two AFC Championship appearances. In addition, he constructed the best team in franchise history in 1999 — the only team to reach a Super Bowl. He also drafted 27 Pro Bowlers, three Rookie of the Year winners and an NFL Co-MVP.
But as a person, Reese touched lives in many ways that went beyond simply what happened between the sidelines for three hours on a Sunday afternoon.
He cared about people, and he cared about his friends. Perhaps no story better illustrates that fact than the one Titans General Manager Jon Robinson shared Saturday night after the Titans 34-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I think to speak to the character of what Floyd means to me, when I was interviewing for the job to come home to Tennessee, he picked up the phone and called (then-CEO) Steve Underwood for me,” Robinson said. “The last time Steve Underwood talked to Floyd Reese was when he let him go. That’s the type of man that Floyd Reese was. He believed in me, he believed in what we’re about…I can’t say enough good things about Floyd.”
Those closest to Reese light up as they talk about how important football was to him. Football was his family, and his family was football. The two intertwined regularly but were never separated in Reese’s mind.
“He treated me like a son,” former Titans’ receiver Chris Sanders told WKRN. “[He was] just a man that loved me beyond football. Even when I retired from the NFL, he still called me, and we talked as we worked on 102.5 [the Game]. I remember when he asked me to take a $600,000 pay cut, after he told me to take it, he hugged me and said, ‘Thank you for helping me get under the salary cap.’ Even though it was a business deal, he still treated me like a son. He’s all about family and that’s why in 1999, he built a legacy.”
Reese was a coach, a general manager, a senior advisor, and later in his career, a radio host. Regardless of what role he was in or what title he had, Reese always sought out to make those around him better, and make the environment in which he worked a positive one.
“Anyone who crossed paths with Floyd was better because of it,” said 102.5 The Game program director Ryan Porth. “He was a great football mind but an even better person. He meant a lot to sports in Nashville and his legacy will last a long time. We were lucky to be a small part of his career at 102.5 The Game, where he left nothing but positive memories in his five-plus years at the station. We lost one of the good ones Saturday and we’re going to miss Floyd dearly.”
Added New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick through a statement: “As terrific a coach, football mind and team builder as he became, and as tough a person he was, when I think of Floyd, I will remember a great human being and one of the most positive, friendly people I have ever known. Floyd made a significant impact on my career. He was a friend of nearly half a century and he will be missed greatly.”
Many former players, coaches and media members typically have a favorite memory or an amusing story that sticks out above the rest. But sometimes, a person’s legacy isn’t boiled down to just one laughable moment in time or a singular instance that made her or him more appreciable than before. Sometimes the person's legacy lies in the consistency of her or his character.
“I don’t have a particular story that comes to mind — and I think that is the point,” said David Boclair, who has covered the Titans since 1997, now with Sports Illustrated. “Floyd was the same guy whether you interviewed him, talked to him off the record or ran into him at a social event. It was always an easy conversation. He did not have the distrust or distaste for the media that so many in his position do.
“For Floyd, talking with the media was another chance to talk football, which he loved to do. The off-the-record conversations were the best. He was guarded when talking about his own team or players he wanted, but I learned so much about who around the NFL was good (or wasn’t good) and why in chats with Floyd on the practice field or after an official interview ended.”
The Titans will honor Reese when they induct him into the team’s Ring of Honor during a game against the Houston Texans on Nov. 21.
