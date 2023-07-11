Nashville SC midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg nearly knocked the United States men’s national soccer team out of Gold Cup competition over the weekend.
Shaffelburg’s club team would welcome a similar offensive boost heading into two of its most important games of the season.
Nashville (11-6-5) hosts the Philadelphia Union (10-7-4) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Geodis Park, and will travel to FC Cincinnati (13-2-6) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Boys in Gold are in second place in Major League Soccer’s 15-team Eastern Conference, seven points behind first-place Cincinnati and four points ahead of Philadelphia.
But Nashville has been shut out in three of its last four games, suffering road losses at CF Montreal, at the Columbus Crew and at the Chicago Fire FC.
Enter an energized Shaffelburg?
It’s possible, considering the impressive goal the Canadian native scored against the U.S. last Saturday. The 23-year-old took possession on his half of the field, eluded American forward Jesus Ferreira and raced down the left side before beating goalie Matt Turner to the far side. That score put Canada ahead 2-1 in stoppage time, though the U.S. eventually tied the quarterfinal game and won in penalty kicks.
“It was one of those ones where right when I got [the ball], I know what I was going to do. Just take [the defender] on," Shaffelburg told media. "It was just an amazing feeling to do it against the U.S., obviously."
The goal was Shaffelburg’s first for his national team.
“While it’s painful — it really is painful to be up 2-1 in extra time — you then look on the other side and see [several young players] coming in and having big performances,” Canada coach John Herdman said. “Obviously, Jacob Shaffelburg, for me, he knocked it out of the park coming into the game.”
Shaffelburg’s speed and improving skill have been beneficial to Nashville’s attack this season, but a return to the scoresheet would help the team’s struggling offense as well.
Shaffelburg scored in two of his first three games for Nashville this season, but has only one goal in his last 15 contests. He’s missed the last three contests while on international duty.
Nashville remains in need of consistent offensive outputs from players besides reigning league most valuable player Hany Mukhtar. His 13 goals are nine more than anyone else on the team and his eight assists are five more than anyone else on the team.
Despite his near heroics for Canada on Sunday, Shaffelburg should be well rested for Nashville’s game on Wednesday. He played a combined 80 minutes in four substitute appearances for Canada during the Gold Cup contests.