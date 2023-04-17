The Vanderbilt bowling team won its third national championship over the weekend in Las Vegas.
The Commodores beat Arkansas State after trailing 3-1 on Saturday. The program also won titles in 2007 and 2018.
Vanderbilt advanced to the title match via the loser’s bracket, having previously lost to Arkansas State earlier in the tournament. The ‘Dores beat McKendree and Nebraska to advance to the final.
Senior bowler Mabel Cummins was named NCAA player of the year and coach John Williamson was named NCAA coach of the year, according to The Tennessean.