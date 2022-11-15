Randy McNally

Republicans in the state Senate voted Tuesday to stick with the same leadership group, meaning an almost-guaranteed fourth term as Senate speaker and lieutenant governor for Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge).

The caucus met in Nashville and, according to a release, voted unanimously to nominate McNally as Senate speaker. Though Republicans control 27 of the upper chamber’s 33 seats, a formal election for Senate speaker will be held with the full Senate early next year.