Republicans in the state Senate voted Tuesday to stick with the same leadership group, meaning an almost-guaranteed fourth term as Senate speaker and lieutenant governor for Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge).
The caucus met in Nashville and, according to a release, voted unanimously to nominate McNally as Senate speaker. Though Republicans control 27 of the upper chamber’s 33 seats, a formal election for Senate speaker will be held with the full Senate early next year.
It will be McNally’s fourth term as speaker.
Senate Republicans also voted to return Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) as majority leader and Ken Yager (R-Kingston) as caucus chair.
Rounding out the Senate leadership group are treasurer Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin), secretary Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro), chaplain Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro) and vice treasurer Bill Powers (R-Clarksville).
House Republicans, who likewise dominate the lower chamber, have not yet voted on new leaders, though House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) has not drawn any public challengers.
“I am honored once again to be chosen by my Senate Republican colleagues as their nominee for Speaker of the Senate,” McNally said in a release. “Our Senate team is full of strong, conservative servant leaders dedicated to their constituents and the state of Tennessee. I am proud to have their support and I am looking forward to working with them and the entire Senate to keep Tennessee the best state in the nation to live, work and raise a family.”