The state will offer executive and judicial branch employees six weeks of paid leave following the birth or adoption of a child. Gov. Bill Lee has said he will sign Senate Bill 0276/House Bill 0324, sponsored by Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland).
In March, a version of the bill put forth by Lee that would give 12 weeks of paid leave advanced unanimously in the Tennessee Senate. However, senators voted Monday to cut the amount in half to mirror an amended version of the bill passed by the House.
Of note, the bill does not cover the legislature’s 313 staff members, and Republicans voted down a proposal by Rep. London Lamar (D-Memphis) to extend the same paid leave benefit to legislative staff.
In a House Finance, Ways and Means Committee hearing on March 28, Rep. Patsy Hazelwood (R-Signal Mountain) proposed an amendment changing 12 weeks paid parental leave to six. She said the bill would put pressure on small businesses to provide 12 weeks paid leave, which she said they cannot afford.
“I think it’s important that we remember here that we are dealing not with our money but taxpayer money,” she said. “Very few Tennesseans, who pay those taxes, get 12 weeks leave. Most don’t even get six. I think six weeks is a good and generous place for us to be.”
Before the amended bill passed on the House floor on April 3, Rep. Bill Beck (D- Nashville) pushed for it to be restored to 12 weeks, saying the state benefits are slipping behind the private market.
“The importance of this is not only treating our state employees right; the importance of this is the market for employees that is going on right now,” he said. “Most corporations are offering 12 paid weeks to attract new and good employees. … This is an employee market, not an employer market, and we need to be competitive with Amazon, AllianceBernstein, Bridgestone.”
Of large employers in the area surveyed by Post sister publication Nashville Scene, Kroger was the most generous, offering four weeks of paid paternity leave and 10 to 12 weeks paid maternity leave. BlueCross BlueShield offers eight weeks of paid leave for the birthing parent, and four weeks for a non-birthing parent. Dollar General offers birthing parents eight weeks and other parents two weeks. Nissan gives up to 16 weeks, eight paid and eight unpaid.
Gov. Bill Lee announced in early 2020 that he would offer paid leave for state employees, but the measure never came to fruition.
Other related bills on the docket this year include Senate Bill 275/House Bill 323, which would in part offer a tax credit for private companies offering paid leave for employees on a pilot basis. That bill also includes sweeping tax cuts for businesses unrelated to paid leave. Another bill (Senate Bill 1458/House Bill 983) that would give teachers six weeks of paid leave after a birth or adoption is on hold for now.
Under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, passed in 1993, workers who qualify can take up to 12 weeks of unpaid time off for the birth of a child, recovering from an illness or taking care of a loved one. However, the policy only covers about 56 percent of workers, according to Department of Labor surveys. Workers who have been at a job for less than a year or who are employed at workplaces with fewer than 50 employees, for example, are not included.
In 2019, President Trump signed into law a 12-week paid leave policy for federal government employees.