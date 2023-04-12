The state will offer executive and judicial branch employees six weeks of paid leave following the birth or adoption of a child. Gov. Bill Lee has said he will sign Senate Bill 0276/House Bill 0324, sponsored by Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland).

In March, a version of the bill put forth by Lee that would give 12 weeks of paid leave advanced unanimously in the Tennessee Senate. However, senators voted Monday to cut the amount in half to mirror an amended version of the bill passed by the House. 

