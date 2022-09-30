Gov. Bill Lee announced the appointment of Deniece Thomas as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Thomas, who was previously deputy commissioner, succeeds Jeff McCord, who now leads Northeast State Community College.
“Deniece is a dedicated public servant who has worked tirelessly to ensure Tennesseans, businesses and our economy thrive through meaningful work opportunities,” Lee said in a release. “I appreciate her thoughtful leadership and have full confidence she will continue to serve Tennessee with integrity.”
Thomas has been at the department since 2007. She holds a master’s degree from Lipscomb University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama-Birmingham.