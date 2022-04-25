The judicial race for Davidson County Criminal Court Division V is among the few in this primary cycle with multiple candidates.
Khadija Babb, a defense attorney and former assistant district attorney, is running against incumbent Monte Watkins in the Democratic primary. Watkins has held the seat for 19 years, having first been appointed to the court by former Gov. Phil Bredesen in 2003 and then reelected without opposition in 2004, 2006 and 2014.
Voting is underway and the Democratic primary is on May 3. The general election follows in August, but no Republican candidate qualified for the race.
During his 19 years on the bench, Watkins is proud of creating “alternatives to incarceration and conviction including probation, diversion and treatment programs,” he said via email. “I am very proud of the dozens of individuals who have stopped me to thank me for the way that I treated them in court and led them in the right direction.”
If re-elected, he said he plans on creating more rehabilitative programs for offenders to help them become more productive citizens. Also, he said he hopes to teach the community that incarceration is not the only answer to nonviolent offenses.
Babb said she has worked in Watkins’ courtroom before.
“The last time I was in his courtroom was the Delke plea,” she said. “I was taken aback on how he treated the victim's family. You can’t say you give respect and don’t show it.”
Babb is a Nashville native who attended the University of Tennessee for both undergraduate and legal studies.
At the start of her career, she opened up a law office and began practicing criminal defense. Later she joined the district attorney’s office as an assistant prosecutor before returning to private practice.
Babb said she grew passionate about changing the system when she realized that people of color would serve time due to not having quality representation.
“I recognize that Black and brown people get caught in the criminal justice system, and sometimes they can’t afford an attorney, and they would get railroaded possibly,” she said.
She worked in juvenile court, which she said gave her a different perspective on offenders making their way through the justice system. Babb said she learned trauma-informed criminal justice approaches and restorative justice practices.
“Just learning how trauma can manifest into a person's behavior, and everyone has trauma, but the difference is how that trauma manifested in someone's life,” she said. “I learned that we need to treat the trauma and heal the person if we want to prevent them from coming back into the system.”
If elected, Babb wants to build programs that help people deal with childhood trauma and develop resources that can serve as alternatives to incarceration. The goal is to keep family units together, she said.
“If you take a father out of a family unit it can crumble, and children's lives are affected,” she said.
Babb encourages people who have witnessed injustices and lost faith in the system to vote anyway.
“Abstaining from voting is not the answer,” she said. “When you abstain from voting, your voice is not heard and people you may not agree with will be heard.”
Nashville attorneys surveyed by the Nashville Bar Association favor Watkins in the race, though most said they were not familiar with Babb. Attorneys from the Napier-Looby Bar Association, Nashville’s trade group for Black attorneys, held similar opinions of the two candidates.
