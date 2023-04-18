Speedway.jpg
Photo courtesy of Perkins-Eastman

The Tennessee General Assembly is rushing toward concluding its business for the year, perhaps as soon as this week. (Read more here.)

On Monday, legislation that would reconstitute the Metropolitan Sports Authority — the body that oversees Nissan Stadium, Bridgestone Arena and other Nashville sports facilities — passed 74-23 in the state House. Under House Bill 1197, which is awaiting a Senate floor vote, the 13-member sports authority would be made up of two members appointed by the governor, two members appointed by the House speaker, two members appointed by the Senate speaker and seven members appointed by Nashville’s mayor.