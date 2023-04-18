The Tennessee General Assembly is rushing toward concluding its business for the year, perhaps as soon as this week. (Read more here.)
On Monday, legislation that would reconstitute the Metropolitan Sports Authority — the body that oversees Nissan Stadium, Bridgestone Arena and other Nashville sports facilities — passed 74-23 in the state House. Under House Bill 1197, which is awaiting a Senate floor vote, the 13-member sports authority would be made up of two members appointed by the governor, two members appointed by the House speaker, two members appointed by the Senate speaker and seven members appointed by Nashville’s mayor.
Some local officials have pointed to the legislation as reason for skepticism about plans to build an enclosed stadium to replace Nissan Stadium, as the sports authority would control the project. Other similar agencies around the state do not have representatives appointed by state government leaders.
Also on Monday, the Senate voted 25-6 to approve legislation that would ease the path toward renovations to the racetrack at the Fairgrounds Nashville. House Bill 864 previously passed in the House. Now, instead of a supermajority of the 40-member Metro Council, a renovation would require a simple majority.
Other legislation targeted at Metro Nashville remains outstanding, including an effort to reconstitute the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. One piece of legislation that passed earlier this session and would force Metro to cut its 40-member council in half has been enjoined by a state court and will not go into effect until 2027 at the earliest.