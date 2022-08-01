Retired Metro Nashville Police Department Chief Joe Casey died Sunday, his 96th birthday.
Casey served as acting police chief beginning in 1973 before being named permanent chief in 1974, a position he held until retiring in 1989. He first joined the police department in 1951 as a patrolman.
Casey was president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police in 1987 and of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police from 1976-1982.
“Chief Casey’s legacy is his dedication to Nashville and law enforcement, his caring concern for the employees of our department and his effort to make life better for those less fortunate,” current MNDP Chief John Drake said in a release. “Chief Casey was my friend. I am grateful to have served with him at the beginning of my career, and I am thankful for his support during my service as chief.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In