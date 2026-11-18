Featured Council unanimously elects Ruby Joyner as interim sheriff Members vote 38-0 to appoint longtime DCSO employee, deputy chief to position until 2028 election Julianne Akers Julianne Akers Author email Nov 18, 2026 Nov 18, 2026 Updated 49 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ruby Joyner is now Nashville’s interim sheriff following a unanimous 38-0 vote from the Metro Council Tuesday night. Ruby Joyner Photo: Davidson County Sheriff’s Department Joyner had been serving as acting sheriff since October after longtime Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall announced his resignation and noted plans to enter the private sector. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmy@J?6C 92D H@C<65 2E E96 s2G:5D@? r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 D:?46 `hhh[ :?4=F5:?8 2D 5:C64E@C @7 EC2:?:?8 2?5 49:67 @7 4@CC64E:@?D[ 2D H6== 2D 255:E:@?2= DFA6CG:D@C 2?5 25>:?:DEC2E@C C@=6D] y@J?6C 92D 2=D@ H@C<65 7@C |6EC@’D AF3=:4 5676?56CVD @77:46 2?5 E96 E96 |6?E2= w62=E9 r@@A6C2E:G6]k^AmkAm“,y@J?6C. F?56CDE2?5D E92E A6@A=6 6?ECFDE65 E@ E96 $96C:77VD ~77:46’D 42C6 >FDE 36 EC62E65 H:E9 5:8?:EJ 2?5 C6DA64E 2?5 E92E AF3=:4 D276EJ :D DEC6?8E96?65 H96? H6 C64@8?:K6 E96 >6?E2= 962=E9[ DF3DE2?46 FD6 2?5 @E96C 492==6?86D E92E E@@ @7E6? 4@?EC:3FE6 E@ E96 :?G@=G6>6?E :? E96 ;FDE:46 DJDE6>[” s:DEC:4E a r@F?4:=>6>36C zJ@?KEé %@@>3D[ H9@ ?@>:?2E65 y@J?6C[ D2:5 2E %F6D52J’D >66E:?8]k^AmkAmy@J?6C C646:G65 w2==’D 6?5@CD6>6?E 2?5 :E 2AA62C65 %F6D52J E92E 2 2 D:8?:7:42?E ?F>36C @7 D96C:77’D @77:46 6>A=@J66D 2EE6?565 E96 >66E:?8 E@ DFAA@CE 96C[ 7:==:?8 E96 A6HD :? E96 4@F?4:= 492>36C 82==6CJ]k^AmkAm“%96 A6@A=6 H9@ H@C< ,2E sr$~. <?@H >6[ 2?5 x <?@H E96>[” y@J?6C D2:5 E@ E96 4@F?4:= %F6D52J]k^AmkAm“%9:D :D >@C6 E92? ;FDE 2 ;@3 E@ FD] %9:D :D 2 42C66C] (6 D9@H FA 6G6CJ 52J 2?5 7246 492==6?86D] (6 8@ 9@>6[ 2?5 H6 4@>6 C:89E 324< E@ 5@ :E 282:?] x DE2?5 C625J E@ 5@ H92E6G6C x 42? E@ DFAA@CE E96> 2?5 E9@D6 4@>>F?:E:6D @FC ;FDE:46\:?G@=G65 4@>6 7C@>]”k^AmkAm%96 @?=J @E96C 42?5:52E6 CF??:?8 7@C E96 :?E6C:> D96C:77 A@D:E:@? H2D y2C65 xCG:?6[ 2 7@C>6C sr$~ =:6FE6?2?E] w6 C646:G65 ?@ G@E6D 7C@> E96 4@F?4:=]k^AmkAmy@J?6C H:== D6CG6 :? E96 :?E6C:> A@D:E:@? F?E:= }2D9G:==:2?D D6=64E 2 ?6H D96C:77 :? E96 pF8FDE a_ag 6=64E:@?] q@E9 xCG:?6 2?5 y@J?6C 92G6 D2:5 E96J :?E6?5 E@ CF? 7@C E96 7F==[ 7@FC\J62C E6C> 7@C D96C:77 :? a_ag]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sheriffs Heads Of Local Government Judiciaries Of The United Kingdom Scots Law Sheriff People In Law Enforcement Judiciary Of Scotland Metropolitan Council Of Nashville And Davidson County Government Of Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee Politics Of Nashville, Tennessee City Councils Davidson County, Tennessee Nashville Metropolitan Area Tennessee City Councils Metropolitan Areas Of The United States Middle Tennessee Politics Of Tennessee Demographics Of Tennessee Julianne Akers Author email Follow Julianne Akers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending RockForce moves headquarters to Nashville Titans game won't air in Knoxville, Chattanooga Ward Baker to be part of U.S. Senate GOP election team Gov.-Elect Marsha Blackburn announces personnel updates Vanderbilt pays $13M for future chancellor’s residence