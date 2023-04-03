According to analysis by TheTennessee Journal, businesses and interest groups might have spent as much as $100 million on lobbying in Tennessee last year.
State reporting rules require reporting spending only within a range, so the figures are not exact. But lobbying spending was somewhere between $39 million and $98 million in 2022. That is an 11 percent jump on the top end from the number of 2021, according to the TNJ. Disclosures do not include lobbying efforts at the local level.
The top spenders in 2022 were, in order, the Tennessee Automotive Association, Tennessee Medical Association, Tennessee Health Care Association, Tennessee Hospital Association and Tennesseans for Quality Early Education.
TQEE and tech firm Oracle were among the organizations significantly increasing their lobbying efforts.
In contrast, CGI Technologies & Solutions, Tennessee Prospers, Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents and Tennessee Education Association were among the organizations cutting back on lobbying, according to The Tennessee Journal. HCA Healthcare, Community Health Systems, the Nashville Airport Authority and the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce also reduced their lobbying from 2021 to 2022.