According to analysis by The Tennessee Journal, businesses and interest groups might have spent as much as $100 million on lobbying in Tennessee last year.

State reporting rules require reporting spending only within a range, so the figures are not exact. But lobbying spending was somewhere between $39 million and $98 million in 2022. That is an 11 percent jump on the top end from the number of 2021, according to the TNJ. Disclosures do not include lobbying efforts at the local level.