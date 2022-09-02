alan.jpg

Alan Zagier

Cooley Public Strategies has added Alan Zagier as vice president.

Zagier joins the Nashville-based public affairs firm from St. Louis, where he was a principal for Tightline Public Affairs and for more than a decade a journalist with the Associated Press.

