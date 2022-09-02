Cooley Public Strategies has added Alan Zagier as vice president.
Zagier joins the Nashville-based public affairs firm from St. Louis, where he was a principal for Tightline Public Affairs and for more than a decade a journalist with the Associated Press.
At Tightline, where he has worked since 2019, Zagier has contributed to issues advocacy and campaigns, including those related to education, health care and land use. At Cooley, he will work on community engagement projects and media and communications campaigns.
“From his years in daily journalism to a succession of winning public affairs campaigns, Alan has consistently delivered on his commitment to improving the communities he’s called home,” principal Dave Cooley said. “We’re very excited to leverage his enthusiasm, tireless work ethic and frontline experience on behalf of CPS clients here in Tennessee and around the country.”
Lobbying firm adds two
McMahan Winstead & Richardson, a Nashville-based lobbying firm, has added JP Homik as an associate and Marquis Gough as communications and government affairs manager.
Homik comes to the firm from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he worked on government relations. He is a former legislative liaison in the Bill Haslam administration.
"JP is a great catch for us," said MWR president and co-founder David McMahan. "I have watched JP work and grow professionally over the past 10 years. I knew if the opportunity came along, we were going to try and entice him to become a part of our team. His work ethic and trustworthiness make him a perfect fit with us. JP will help us continue to give unrivaled service to our clients as our firm continues to grow."
Gough has worked on political campaigns and with Calvert Street Group.
