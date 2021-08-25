The Tennessee Republican Party will now require candidates seeking to represent the GOP on the ballot to pay up, according to a report in the latest issue of the Tennessee Journal.
The fee structure has been under consideration for some months and was adopted earlier this month by the party executive committee.
According to the TNJ, Republican candidates for governor and U.S. Senate will have to pay the party $5,000 for the privilege of running, candidates for U.S. House will pay $2,500, candidates for state Senate will pay $1,000, candidates for state House will pay $500, partisan judicial candidates will pay $500, candidates for countywide positions will pay $100 and county commission and constable candidates will pay $25.
The measure was not without debate, passing on a 33-22 vote, the TNJ reported. One goal of the effort is to cut down on unserious candidates who can “clog the ballot.” The measure will also, of course, help the state party bring in more money. A provision in the new rules allows candidates to seek fee waivers.
The state Republican Party made additional moves in recent weeks with the hiring of Tyler Burns as political director and Mandy Devaney as communications director, also reported in the Tennessee Journal.
Burns was previously a real estate agent in Clarksville and in 2020 worked on an Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals judge’s successful re-election, an Alabama Republican’s successful bid for U.S. House and former President Donald Trump’s losing effort in Georgia.
Devaney is a recent college graduate.
