Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell is planning to run for mayor in 2023, he told The Tennessean.
O’Connell has represented District 19, which includes downtown and Germantown, since 2019. He previously held leadership positions with the Metro Transit Authority, Salemtown Neighbors and Walk Bike Nashville.
O’Connell told The Tennessean that incumbent Mayor John Cooper has fallen short on addressing homelessness and transit.
Other candidates who have publicly expressed interest in running in 2023 include former Thistle Farms CEO Hal Cato and outgoing Metro Development and Housing Agency executive Matt Wiltshire. Cooper has not formally kicked off a reelection bid.
