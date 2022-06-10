Democratic candidates for governor are tallying new endorsements in their campaigns to take on GOP Gov. Bill Lee in the November general election.
Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor, released a list of endorsements from 10 state lawmakers. They include Sen. Heidi Campbell and Reps. Vincent Dixie, Antonio Parkinson, Gloria Johnson, Torrey Harris, Jason Hodges, Bo Mitchell, Sam McKenzie, Bob Freeman and John Ray Clemmons. (Harris’ Amplified Public Strategies has worked on Martin’s campaign.)
Dixie said in a release that Martin is “the best candidate to defeat Bill Lee.”
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris recently endorsed another gubernatorial candidate, Memphis City Councilmember JB Smiley Jr. Similarly, U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis is backing Smiley.
The primary is Aug. 4 and also features Memphis activist Carnita Atwater.
In the open race to succeed state Sen. Brenda Gilmore (D-Nashville), Democratic candidate Charlane Oliver has secured the support of several prominent Nashville Democrats. Former Mayor Megan Barry, Metro Public Defender Martesha Johnson, Conexión Américas co-founder Renata Soto and Victoria Pao are hosting a fundraiser for Oliver, a co-founder of The Equity Alliance, at Barry’s home later this month.
Also in the Democratic primary for the Senate seat are former Metro Councilmembers Jerry Maynard and Ludye Wallace, plus Barry Barlow and Rossi Turner.
The Maynard campaign said that it raised more than $100,000 at its kickoff fundraiser. According to campaign materials, Maynard has the backing of Gilmore, former Mayor Karl Dean, four Nashville members of the state House and a number of other current and former local officials.
