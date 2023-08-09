Tennessee's electoral maps are being challenged in court, this time with plaintiffs alleging that "unconstitutional racial gerrymanders" included in the maps disenfranchise nonwhite voters.
The maps, enacted after the 2020 census, are already under court review, as separate plaintiffs are arguing that the legislature's decision to add part of Davidson County to state Sen. Mark Pody's District 17 violated the state constitution, which mandates that legislative districts in a county be sequentially numbered. The earlier lawsuit, backed by the Tennessee Democratic Party, also contends that the legislature split more counties in the state House map than was necessary.
The new lawsuit was filed in Nashville federal court, and plaintiffs include the Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Tennessee, The Equity Alliance and local Black residents affected by the decision to split Davidson County into three congressional districts.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs include Sperling & Slater, Winston & Strawn, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
“The redistricting plan adopted by the state legislature in 2022 was an assault on democracy and the civil rights of Nashville voters," said former state Sen. Brenda Gilmore, one of the individual plaintiffs. "For as long as I remember, Nashville and Davidson County always had its own congressional district and it is a community of interest with its own unique needs.
"As the former state senator who represented District 19 and the former state House representative who represented District 54, both in Nashville, I worked with a predominantly urban constituency. The new redistricting plan split Nashville into three districts splintering those communities and preventing them from coming together to elect their candidate of choice. Simply put, the redistricting plan undermines the voices of African American voters and other voters of color in Tennessee’s fastest growing and most economically thriving city."
Then-U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) opted to retire rather than run for reelection in his 5th Congressional District, redrawn to take on more conservative areas in Williamson County and elsewhere. Republican Andy Ogles eventually won the seat, and Nashville is now also represented by Republican Reps. Mark Green and John Rose.