Supreme Court candidate takes job in governor’s office

Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Jonathan Skrmetti as his chief legal counsel, succeeding Lang Wiseman.
The Harvard law graduate was one of the 10 candidates currently under consideration for a vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. As chief deputy attorney general since 2018, Skrmetti has worked on the state’s settlement negotiations with opioid companies. Previously, he worked at the U.S. Department of Justice, as an assistant federal prosecutor in Memphis and at Butler Snow.
“Jonathan is a dedicated public servant and highly qualified legal professional,” Lee said in a release. “He will bring significant experience and tremendous value to our work on behalf of Tennesseans, and I am confident he will continue to serve our state with integrity.”
The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments is meeting with the other Supreme Court candidates Wednesday and Thursday.
With Skrmetti out of the running, top candidates include Associate Solicitor General Sarah Campbell and Appeals Court judges Kristi Davis and Neal McBrayer.
