Eleven Tennessee attorneys have applied to be the state’s next Supreme Court justice.
The vacancy was created by the death of Justice Cornelia Clark earlier this year.
The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will meet Dec. 8 and 9 to consider the candidates. The council will recommend three names for consideration by Gov. Bill Lee.
It will be Lee’s first appointment to the high court, and it will further strengthen the conservative majority on the five-member Supreme Court. Clark was one of two justices appointed by former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen. The three other justices were appointed by former Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.
Here are the candidates:
- William Blaylock, chief hearing officer for Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development unemployment appeals tribunal
- Sarah Campbell, associate solicitor general and special assistant to the Tennessee attorney general and former clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito
- Kristi Davis, state Court of Appeals judge and former Knox County Circuit Court judge
- Timothy Easter, state Court of Criminal Appeals judge and former circuit court judge in the judicial district that includes Williamson County
- Kelvin Jones, Nashville circuit court judge
- Neal McBrayer, state Court of Appeals judge and former attorney at Butler Snow and Miller & Martin
- Doug Overbey, former U.S. attorney in the Trump administration and member of the state Senate and House
- Robert Parsley, Chattanooga attorney and chair of Miller & Martin’s appellate group
- Jonathan Skrmetti, chief deputy state attorney general and former Butler Snow partner
- Gingeree Smith, Smyrna attorney in private practice
- Jeffrey Usman, Belmont University law professor
The list does not include Lang Wiseman and Brandon Gibson, two current and former Lee aides who were initially seen as prime candidates for the spot.
