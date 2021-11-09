The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments is now accepting applications for the Tennessee Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Cornelia Clark.
Due to rules governing the makeup of the five-member court, applicants can only come from Middle Tennessee or East Tennessee. They must be a licensed attorney who is at least 35 years old and has lived in Tennessee for at least five years.
Applications are due Nov. 19.
The council will interview applicants on Dec. 8 or Dec. 9 ahead of an appointment by Gov. Bill Lee, which would be his first to the state’s high court. The current chair of the council is Gif Thornton of Adams and Reese.
Following the death of Clark, the court is currently made up of three appointees by former GOP Gov. Bill Haslam and one by former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.