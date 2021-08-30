Gov. Bill Lee’s top lawyer is preparing to step down from his post to return to the private sector.
Deputy Gov. and General Counsel Lang Wiseman announced his plans Thursday. A former University of Tennessee basketball player and chair of the Shelby County Republican Party, Wiseman was named to Lee's cabinet as the administration prepared in late 2018 to assume power. Wiseman had led Lee’s campaign efforts in Shelby County and before that was, among other things, named by Gov. Bill Haslam to the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees and to the state’s Council for Judicial Appointments.
"Lang is a brilliant legal mind who has faithfully served Tennesseans and been an invaluable part of our administration,” Lee said in a statement. “Maria and I count him a friend for life and wish him much success in the private sector."
Wiseman will stay on the job to help his successor transition into the role. He has been on leave from the Wiseman Bray law firm, which he co-founded in 2001. Calls to Wiseman Bray late last week to confirm that he’ll resume working there were not returned prior to publication.
The firm’s offices in Memphis and Brentwood are home to nine attorneys (other than Wiseman) as well as four support staffers.
