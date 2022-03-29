District Attorney Glenn Funk is the DA candidate most preferred by the Nashville Bar Association in their influential election survey, with more than 62 percent rating Funk as “highly recommended” or “recommended.” Meanwhile two incumbent judges, Rachel Bell for General Sessions and Kelvin Jones for Circuit Court, were highly disfavored by local attorneys.
The poll asked NBA members to rate each candidate in the contested races in the judicial primaries on the following scale: highly recommend, recommend, do not recommend, no opinion, do not know this candidate. More than 500 members voted in the survey and participants may give more than one candidate the same rating.
Among the other DA candidates, Sara Beth Myers was rated by 38 percent in the top two categories while P. Danielle Nellis received 22 percent in the top two. But Funk also leads the way in the “do not recommend” category, where 23 percent of respondents put him, versus 20 percent for Myers and 14 percent for Nellis.
In the race for General Sessions Division VIII, more than 40 percent of respondents rated incumbent Rachel Bell “do not recommend” versus 17 percent “highly recommend” and 17 percent “recommend.” Her opponent, Erin Coleman, was rated by 47 percent in the top two categories.
In Circuit Court Division VII, embattled Judge Kelvin Jones received a whopping 51 percent “do not recommend” by his peers versus just 7 percent “highly recommend” and 14 percent “recommend.” Jones is the subject of a special prosecutor’s investigation into admissions of hiding money from creditors and impersonating another person that arose during his divorce trial. One of Jones’ opponents, Lynne Ingram, was recommended by almost 44 percent of the field, while another, Luvell Glanton, was recommended by 21 percent. Glanton’s hearing to be placed on the ballot, after Jones filed a residency challenge, will be heard before senior judge Don Ash in Chancery Court on Wednesday.
The race to replace Richard Rooker as Circuit Court Clerk has the least amount of recognition of any race, with more than half of respondents rating the candidates — Joseph P. Day, Howard Jones and Pam Murray — as “do not know candidate.” Day, Rooker’s hand-picked successor, received the most positive attention, with 36 percent ranking him in the top two categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.