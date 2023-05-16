Former Republican state Sen. Brian Kelsey cannot withdraw his guilty plea in a federal criminal trial related to his failed 2016 congressional campaign, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Nashville-based federal Judge Waverly Crenshaw denied Kelsey’s request to change his guilty plea. Kelsey had argued that he made the decision to plead guilty under undue pressure.
Kelsey and co-defendant Joshua Smith, owner of Nashville restaurant and private club The Standard, will be sentenced in July.
The duo admitted to illegally funneling money from Kelsey’s state campaign to his congressional account by conspiring with the American Conservative Union.
Before pleading guilty, Kelsey called the charges politically motivated and said on the Senate floor that “the truth will prevail.”
An attorney for Kelsey did not respond to a request for comment.
Smith, who also pleaded guilty and cooperated with prosecutors, is challenging the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s decision to deny his liquor-by-the-drink license renewal at The Standard.
Last week, Davidson County Chancellor Russell Perkins ruled that The Standard could keep its liquor license temporarily until a hearing is held on July 28, just one or two days after sentencing in the criminal case.