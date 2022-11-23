Brian Kelsey

State Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown), whose term in the legislature ended earlier this month, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal criminal charges related to his failed 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress.

Kelsey and Joshua Smith, owner of downtown Nashville restaurant and private club The Standard, were indicted last year on the charges. Kelsey, then chair of the Senate Education Committee, called the charges politically motivated and said on the Senate floor last year that “the truth will prevail” before changing his plea to guilty this week.