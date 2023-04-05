Former Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice William Muecke Barker died Monday at the age of 81.
Barker sat on the bench for 25 years, beginning when then-Gov. Lamar Alexander appointed him a circuit court judge in Chattanooga in 1983.
In 1995, Barker was appointed to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals by then-Gov. Don Sundquist, who three years later appointed the judge to the Tennessee Supreme Court. In 2005, his colleagues picked Barker as chief justice, and he retired in 2008. After leaving the court, Barker practiced with the Chambliss Law Firm in Chattanooga.
“I have known Justice Barker since he was a trial judge in Hamilton County, and I always admired him as a judge,” Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee said in a release. “After I was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2004, he always encouraged and supported me. In the 2014 contested Supreme Court retention election, he was an effective spokesman for fair and impartial courts and was instrumental in our campaign against partisan politics in the judiciary.
"Justice Barker never forgot his roots, he was a straight-talker and remained true to himself throughout his distinguished career. He also had a fantastic sense of humor. I admired him and will miss him.”
Barker grew up Chattanooga and attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and the University of Cincinnati School of Law.
