Former state Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) on Friday was sentenced to 21 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to federal charges related to his failed 2016 run for U.S. Congress.
"I am sorry that I made this mistake, and I will always regret it," Kelsey said in a statement. "I am sorry for letting down my constituents and the public. I deeply appreciate the love of my family and friends who are with me today. Their support means everything to me."
Josh Smith, who owns Nashville private club The Standard, was sentenced to 720 hours of community service and was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.
The duo were charged with funneling money from Kelsey's state campaign account to efforts to support his federal campaign in violation of campaign finance laws. The spending was done via the American Conservative Union, a prominent national conservative organization, though no one from the group has been charged with a crime.
"Brian Kelsey intentionally violated federal campaign finance laws and his oath as a state senator in order to deny Tennessee voters their right to make informed decisions about his candidacy for Congress," Henry Leventis, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said in a release. "The court's sentence today reflect the seriousness of his crimes and is a strong reminder of our commitment to root out public corruption and ensure the integrity of federal elections."
Kelsey, formerly an attorney, chaired the state Senate's judiciary and education committees during his tenure in office.