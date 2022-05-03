Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk effectively won reelection to an eight-year term Tuesday by beating two challengers in the Democratic primary.
He faced two former Davidson County assistant district attorneys, Sara Beth Myers and P. Danielle Nellis.
With 71 percent of precincts reporting, Funk had 45 percent of the vote to Myers' nearly 39 percent and Nellis' nearly 16 percent.
“We have too many forces in our world today, in our country today, in our state today, on our Supreme Court these days, who are trying to divide us,” Funk told the crowd at Winners in Midtown, where he hosted his election night party. “We are better when we work together and care about each other. That’s my commitment to the people of Nashville.”
Nellis worked for Funk from 2014 to 2018, while Myers worked under Funk predecessor Torry Johnson before joining the local U.S. attorney’s office.
Throughout the campaign, it was difficult for the challengers to draw contrasts with Funk, as all three professed progressive beliefs on criminal justice issues like marijuana and the death penalty. The criminal trial of former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught earlier this year emerged as a wedge issue, with both Myers and Nellis criticizing Funk for charging Vaught in the case involving the death of a patient.
Funk handily outraised his challengers. Former Mayor Megan Barry, a Funk foe since he forced her from office, donated to both Myers and Nellis.
"This obviously isn’t the result we wanted," Myers said. "I love Nashville and I will continue to serve this city however I can.”
