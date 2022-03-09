As the race for Davidson County District Attorney begins to warm up, candidates have begun releasing slates of endorsements as a way for prospective voters to align with them.
Current DA Glenn Funk’s endorsers have run a wide gamut, from Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw and longtime WSMV sports guy (and criminal justice reform advocate) Rudy Kalis to state Sen. Brenda Gilmore and former mayor Bill Purcell to civil rights attorney Kyle Mothershead and activist Venita Lewis.
Sara Beth Myers touts the support of former mayor Megan Barry as well as state rep. Darren Jernigan and Metro councilmembers Zulfat Suara, Emily Benedict, Nancy VanReece, Tonya Hancock, Mary Carolyn Roberts, Gloria Hausser and Dave Rosenberg. Thistle Farms CEO Hal Cato, who’s been kicking the tires on a possible run for mayor, has lent his support, as have Marisa Richmond and attorney Christopher Bellamy.
P. Danielle Nellis has secured the endorsements of Councilmembers Bob Mendes, Kyonzté Toombs, Erin Evans and Russ Bradford in addition to community leaders like Ruby Baker and Rev. Judy Cummings as well as former Metro Legal director (and her boss) Saul Solomon.
There’s a big endorsement hanging out there, though, from an organization that has divided the campaigns — the Fraternal Order of Police. Andrew Jackson Lodge No. 5 in Nashville boasts 2,000 members who will vote to endorse a candidate based on interviews to be conducted next week. And most of the field appears wary of seeking the approval of the police.
Funk, who had a contentious relationship with former police chief Steve Anderson and who prosecuted officer Andrew Delke, sent the organization a letter on Tuesday declining the invitation. Funk said he would not seek the endorsement of any local or national police union, writing it would undermine “the moral authority of our criminal justice system.”
“I believe in labor unions. The role of a union includes universal support for members,” Funk wrote. “Further, the Fraternal Order of Police is politically active, endorsing candidates and often providing financial support to their campaigns. For a District Attorney tasked with holding police accountable, that influence, or appearance of influence erodes public trust.”
Myers says she will not interview with the group, noting that in her time “as a civil rights prosecutor, I have prosecuted law enforcement before” and did not want the appearance of a conflict of interest. Several police-adjacent donors, including go-to FOP attorney David Raybin (who represented Delke) and MNPD attorney Kathy Morante, however, have written large checks to the Myers campaign. Myers says she didn’t think that was a conflict because she didn’t apply for their support. Raybin has also hosted a Myers fundraiser.
Nellis appears to be on the fence about seeking the FOP’s endorsement.
“Officers are stakeholders and integral as first responders,” Nellis told the Post. “But I’m concerned as well about the history of the FOP and systemic issues related to policing. Short answer — I haven’t responded to them yet.”
Funk, meanwhile, becomes the first local candidate to hit the airwaves this week, booking almost $300,000 worth of time on local TV stations to run ads through May. His first ad, which revives a 2014 theme about understanding the difference “between a bad person and a good kid in trouble,” begins airing on early morning newscasts next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.