Justice Sharon Lee last year announced plans to step down on Aug. 31, 2023. Lee is the lone justice appointed by a Democrat.
The council sent the applications of Kristi Davis, Tom Greenholtz and Dwight Tarwater for the governor’s consideration. His pick must be confirmed by the Tennessee General Assembly.
Davis, also a finalist for the last vacancy on the high court, is a judge on the Tennessee Court of Appeals. Greenholtz sits on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals. Tarwater is a partner at Paine, Tarwater, Bickers in Knoxville and the former legal counsel to then-Gov. Bill Haslam, Bill Lee’s Republican predecessor.
Other applicants not selected as finalists were John Rambo, a chancellor in Washington County, and Michael Richardson, a trial attorney in Chattanooga.