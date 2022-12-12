With Justice Sharon Lee — the last remaining member of the Tennessee Supreme Court appointed by a Democrat — set to retire next year, five candidates have applied to be considered for the vacancy.
The applicants are Kristi Davis, Tom Greenholtz, John Rambo, Michael Richardson and Dwight Tarwater.
Davis is a judge on the Tennessee Court of Appeals and a former Republican Knox County Circuit Court judge. She has been on the appeals court bench since 2020 and previously worked in private practice in Knoxville. Davis was one of the candidates for the most recent TSC vacancy, but Gov. Bill Lee eventually chose Sarah Campbell for the seat.
Greenholtz, who lives in Ooltewah in Hamilton County, sits on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, a position he has held since September. Previously, he was a judge in Hamilton County Criminal Court and an attorney in private practice.
Rambo is a chancellor in the First Judicial District based in Washington County. He was previously an attorney in private practice and county attorney for Washington County.
Richardson is a trial attorney at his own law firm in Chattanooga. Most of his practice involves professional negligence.
Tarwater is a partner at Paine, Tarwater, Bickers in Knoxville. From 2014 to 2019, he was legal counsel to then-Gov. Bill Haslam.
The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will hold a public meeting to consider the applicants in Knoxville on Jan. 4. The choice must come from East Tennessee.
Lee’s retirement is effective Aug. 31, 2023.
See full applications here.