Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee will retire on Aug. 31, 2023, court officials announced Tuesday.
Lee is the last remaining justice appointed to the court by a Democrat, and her departure will give newly reelected Republican Gov. Bill Lee his second opportunity to nominate someone to the Supreme Court.
Lee was first appointed by then-Gov. Phil Bredesen in 2008 and is currently the longest-serving justice. She was retained by Tennessee voters three times, including during the contentious 2014 retention push.
From 2014 to 2016, Lee was chief justice, working on the Business Court pilot project, electronic filing and indigent representation.
“Justice Lee has always been forward-thinking, innovative and open-minded,” Chief Justice Roger Page said. “She has never forgotten where she came from and the people she serves. She is a justice of the people and has advocated for transparency and ensuring the Court’s opinions and orders use language that are accessible to everyone, not just attorneys. She has served her state well and the Court wishes her all the best in her retirement.”
Lee practiced law in Madisonville for more than two decades and worked as municipal judge, county attorney and city attorney for communities in the area before serving on the Tennessee Court of Appeals from 2004 to 2008. She attended the Webb School in Knoxville, the University of Tennessee College of Business and the UT College of Law.
Lee added that serving on the court was “the greatest honor of [her] professional life.”