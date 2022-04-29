Davidson County residents have two candidates, Rachel Bell and Erin Coleman, on their ballots when determining who would best serve as judge for General Sessions Division VIII.
The Democratic primary for the race is Tuesday, with the general election to follow in August. No Republicans have qualified for the race. General sessions judges hear both criminal and civil cases.
Bell, a member of Davidson County Democratic Women and board chair of Bordeaux-North Nashville Chamber of Commerce, is running again after holding the seat for 10 years.
She first joined the court in 2012 and was reelected in 2014 but has worked in the legal field for 17 years after growing up in the community.
“I am a product of our community and understand the issues most people are faced with when they enter our courts, the people’s court,” Bell told the Post. “People are hurting and finding ways to balance harm takes commitment.”
Bell earned her Bachelor of Science degree in education from the University of Memphis and her Juris Doctorate degree from the university’s Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.
Shortly after taking the bench, Bell launched two literacy programs including R.E.A.C.H. (Reaching Every Aspiring Child’s Horizon) for rising first-fourth graders and the FUTURE internship program for rising 11th and 12th graders. She also created three initiatives: a reentry court, a diversionary court for young adults and a special diversionary court for landlord/tenant and other eviction issues.
Bell said her work is not finished, and she plans to offer the community newer approaches amongst the civil and criminal space.
“Don’t neglect to educate yourself and have your voice heard by voting for the climate and structures you want to see right here in Nashville,” she said. “By voting, you are participating in the democratic process. I am on the ballot to continue to serve, listen and make sure the seat I have at the table reflects your interest.”
Like Bell, Coleman has a history of serving. She was a member of the U.S. Army from 2002 to 2006 as a platoon leader and staff officer.
“The granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, I learned from an early age the value of being an active leader in my community and the importance of serving others,” she said.
Coleman graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a degree in engineering and was commissioned as an officer. She completed a master's degree in project management while in the Army. After serving in the military, she received a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law and then spent four years as an attorney for the Army Corps of Engineers.
In Nashville, Coleman has worked as an appointed attorney in special courts for mental health and veterans.
“I will ensure that my probation officers and courtroom officers are educated and trained so that my entire court can assist in identifying people suffering from mental health and drug addiction,” she said.
Coleman ran for state Senate in 2016, losing to Republican Sen. Steve Dickerson.
“While we were unsuccessful in defeating my opponent, I encountered so many Nashvillians in need of legal assistance and realized where I belonged was in the law,” she said. “I started my criminal defense firm in January 2017 and have since represented thousands in our court system, helping many of them get their lives back on track.”
The former attorney said that she chose to run for general sessions judge after determining that a judge can affect the future of every person entering the courtroom.
“I have always wanted to impact my community in a big way, and the idea of impacting upwards of 100 people daily in a positive way is an idea I aspire to make a reality,” she said.
If elected, Coleman said she plans to bring restorative justice to the courtroom by providing defendants with plans to help keep them from committing crimes and giving victims reassurance. She said she will utilize mental health, recovery, homelessness and job training programs.
“These are the barriers that cause people in our community to offend and then re-offend,” she said. “By providing support for these areas, we can decrease recidivism throughout our criminal justice system.”
