Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
Jane Allen — CEO, Entrepreneur Center: Appointed in 2019 to lead 2010-founded organization that has provided assistance to 10,000-plus entrepreneurs, including 800 alumni who have raised more than $319 million in capital, generated $417 million in revenue and experienced over $100 million in exits.
Tatum Hauck Allsep — Founder and CEO, Music Health Alliance: Launched in 2013 to provide access to health care and insurance for music community. Vanderbilt grad oversees entity that has served more than 11,000 clients and secured more than $50 million in cost savings.
Janet and Jim Ayers — Founders, The Ayers Foundation: Launched organization in 1999 to improve quality of life for Tennesseans through health, education and social welfare programs. Foundation has awarded more than 4,300 college scholarships, providing services to 21 high schools and two community colleges in the state. Added Dr. Burton Williams as CEO early this year.
Bari Beasley — CEO, Heritage Foundation of Williamson County: In 2017 named historic preservation entity’s first-ever CEO. Oversaw purchase of former O’More College of Design campus, renaming it Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. Leads 1967-established foundation that faced tough battle starting in late 2022 related to preservation of ex-Hank Williams Sr. home Beechwood Hall.
Corinne Bergeron — Executive Director and CEO, Frist Foundation: Replaced Pete Bird (who remains as senior fellow) at 2022’s beginning. Belmont grad oversees entity that has provided $270 million in funding via 9,000-plus grants.
Barbara Bovender — Tennessee Region Chair, American Red Cross Tiffany Circle: Founding member of Nashville chapter of Tiffany Circle, female donors to Red Cross who pledge to donate $10,000 or more annually. Serves on Tiffany Circle National Council. Tennessee Region’s Tiffany Circle has grown to nearly 70 members, making it one of the nation’ largest.
Hal Cato — President, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee: Replaced the retiring Ellen Lehman in late 2022. Previously served as CEO of Thistle Farms for almost seven years.
Agenia Clark — CEO, Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee: Dynamic leader of organization that serves more than 11,000 girls and 4,000 volunteers in 39 Middle Tennessee counties.
Angela Crane-Jones — President and CEO, Nashville Business Incubation Center: Has served in role since 2013 and been with nonprofit since 2003. TSU grad is known for her board service.
Glenn Cranfield — President and CEO, Nashville Rescue Mission: Oversees SoBro-based operation that serves more than 7,000 men, women and children annually. Nonprofit annually lands more than $20 million in public support.
Tina Doniger — Executive Director, Community Resource Center: Stepped into role in 2019 for organization that facilitates donations for more than 300 nonprofit agencies in nine Middle Tennessee counties. Oversaw in 2020 major donation drive ($10 million) for tornado and COVID-19 relief efforts.
Sarah Figal — Executive Director, Nashville Conflict Resolution Center: Joined NCRC staff in 2011 (after volunteering with organization) and became executive director in 2015. Holds degrees from Yale and Harvard.
Rachel Freeman — President, Sexual Assault Center: Named to position in 2018 after joining center in 2001. Agency provides support to survivors of sexual assault.
Pete Griffin — President and CEO, Musicians on Call: Instrumental in growth of charity providing live and recorded performances to patients in hospitals across the country. Previously worked at MTV Networks.
Jenny Hannon — Executive Director, Friends of Warner Parks: Appointed to position in 2019. Oversees nonprofit arm of parks system, dedicated to preservation and conservation. Major projects include the restoration of the Allée at Belle Meade Boulevard entrance of Percy Warner Park.
Danny Herron — President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville: Has served in the position since 2010. Leads organization that, since 1985, has built approximately 1,000 new homes and served about 3,500 individuals.
Sallie Hussey — Executive Director, Fifty Forward: Named to position in 2019. Veteran nonprofit industry pro oversees numerous programs benefiting adults over 50 through its seven learning centers in Nashville and Williamson County. Fifty Forward has worked with about 20,000 individuals since 1956.
Wallace Joiner — Executive Director, Turnip Green: Has served in role for almost 12 months after 10-year run working at Frist Art Museum. Leads organization that emphasizes the reuse of items related to creativity and art.
Nancy Keil — President and CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank: Named to position in 2019 after five years as chief development and marketing officer. Runs 1978-founded organization fighting hunger with 450 partner agencies working in 46 Middle and West Tennessee counties.
Kay Kretsch — CEO, Dismas House: Former board chair who took over in 2020 from Gerald Brown, who had for four years led organization that provides housing and social support programs for formerly incarcerated men. Dismas in spring 2020 opened four-story residential facility.
Eddie Latimer — CEO, Affordable Housing Resources: A 30-year veteran of the nonprofit housing development industry. Oversees staff that includes multiple members with 20 years or more experience each.
Liz McLaurin — President and CEO, The Land Trust for Tennessee: Named president in July 2015 and assumed CEO office in May 2016. Since 1999, conservation nonprofit has protected almost 135,000 acres of public and private land statewide through more than 420 projects. Started her career in theater, acting in New York City.
Sharon Roberson — President and CEO, YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee: Oversees organization that offers programs for women and girls, including the Family Learning Center and the state’s largest domestic violence shelter.
Lori Shinton — President and CEO, Hands on Nashville: Has led, since 2016, organization that connects thousands of volunteers to 300-plus service projects each month. Former COO of local YWCA.
Martha Silva and Tara Lentz — Co-Executive Directors, Conexión Américas: Replaced Juliana Ospina Cano, who stepped down in mid-2021, to run various programs that assist region’s vibrant Latino community. Nonprofit has assisted more than 9,000 Latino families.
Becca Stevens — Founder and President, Thistle Farms: Episcopal priest, author and entrepreneur oversees nonprofit that works with women recovering from prostitution, trafficking and addiction. Holds a master’s degree in divinity from Vanderbilt.
John Tumminello — Executive Director, Centennial Park Conservancy: Appointed to position in 2019 after eight years with organization. Oversees nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of the Parthenon and Centennial Park. Holds an MBA degree from Columbia University.
Steve Turner — Chairman, James Stephen Turner Family Foundation: Credited for philanthropic efforts and helping lay the groundwork for what became downtown Nashville’s post-2000 boom. Supports multiple local cultural attractions, such as Nashville Symphony and Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.