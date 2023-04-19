Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
David Anthony — Partner, Anthony Legal: Banking and creditor’s attorney launched boutique office after more than a decade at Bone McAllester Norton.
Gail Vaughn Ashworth — Founding Member, Wiseman Ashworth Trauger: Past president of state and local bar associations who has defended health care institutions at trial.
Kathryn Barnett — Senior Trial Counsel, Morgan & Morgan: After leading plaintiffs firm’s local office took on new role as a leading litigator handling more complex cases around the country.
Margaret Behm — Co-Founder, Dodson Parker Behm & Capparella: Longtime legal industry leader whose efforts are now focused, in part, on a push to bring women’s professional sports to Nashville and the establishment of a legal advocacy group for reproductive rights.
Lillian Blackshear — Member, Bass Berry & Sims: Over the course of a decade-plus, has worked on public finance deals valued at more than $10 billion. Metro Planning Commission member who in 2021 was named to the firm’s executive committee.
Charles Robert Bone — Partner, Spencer Fane: Politically engaged attorney helped facilitate the merger of Bone McAllester Norton with Kansas City-based Spencer Fane in 2021.
Ross Booher — CEO, Latitude Legal Solutions: Founded on-demand legal services firm that provides companies and law firms with as-needed legal assistance. Former Bass partner has overseen growth into several new markets in recent years.
Laura Brown — Executive Director, Tennessee Alliance for Legal Services: Former Legal Aid and Goodwill took over from Ann Pruitt as leader of the nonprofit legal services provider.
Ken Bryant — Office Managing Partner, Burr & Forman: A year ago was picked to lead the Nashville office of the Birmingham-based firm. Commercial litigator joined Burr in 2015 from Stites & Harbison.
Matthew Burnstein — Executive Partner, Holland & Knight: Had led Waller since 2014, now oversees Nashville office of its successor firm. Practice has included working on transactions for health care companies.
Ann Cargile — Partner, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings: An expert in real estate and especially condominium law, was recently elected president of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers. Has worked with Bradley and its predecessor for more than three decades.
Brigid Carpenter — Nashville Managing Shareholder, Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz: Practice includes products liability defense and commercial disputes. Took over leadership of firm’s local office in 2017.
Mark Chalos — Nashville Managing Partner, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein: The president of the Tennessee Trial Lawyers’ Association and leader of plaintiffs firm’s local office has represented cruise passengers and fraud whistleblowers.
Lisa Ramsay Cole — President and Managing Shareholder, Lewis Thomason: Leads the firm and its Nashville office, including as general counsel. Has decades of experience in complex civil trial litigation.
George Crawford — Attorney, Butler Snow: Member of the firm’s executive committee and assistant leader of its business services practice group. Has worked in a number of corporate specialties, though with a focus on emerging tech and health care, including regulation in specialized industries.
Waverly Crenshaw — Chief Judge, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee: Former Waller partner has been on the bench since 2016. Oversees wide variety of cases, including recent disputes over elections, corruption and employment.
Page Davidson — Member, Bass Berry & Sims: Has worked on major corporate transactions including leveraged buyouts and initial public offerings at health care companies.
Griffin Dunham — Member, Dunham Hildebrand: Helps manage bankruptcies and workouts at boutique firm he co-founded.
Sunny Eaton — Director, District Attorney’s Conviction Review Unit: Joined DA Glenn Gunk’s office in 2020 after a career as a defense attorney. Works to correct past mistakes by local police and prosecutors.
Alberto Gonzales — Dean, Belmont University School of Law: Former White House consul and U.S. attorney general under George W. Bush has overseen BU law school’s continued growth since 2014.
Chris Guthrie — Dean, Vanderbilt University School of Law: Leader of the region’s most established law school since 2009. Currently serving third five-year term at the helm of the region’s most established law school. Author and expert on behavioral law and economics.
Aubrey Harwell — Partner and Co-Founder, Neal & Harwell: Legal industry veteran who has worked on high-profile cases involving Pilot Flying J and former Nissan exec Greg Kelly. This year sought to convince state GOP to back off Nashville.
Ronald Harris — Chief Administrator, Neal & Harwell: Civil litigator with experience in libel and defamation cases and construction disputes now manages the firm day-to-day.
Michael Holley — Member, Bass Berry & Sims: Chairs the Nashville firm’s powerhouse corporate and securities practice group. Board member with Nashville Capital Network.
Jamie Hollin — Sole Practitioner: Metro regulations and zoning among his wide-ranging and niche practice areas. Spearheading a push to replace Metro school athletic fields.
Daniel Horwitz — Sole Practitioner: Civil rights and appeals work on high-profile cases. Last year settled a case with CoreCivic after the company’s lawyers asked a judge to order him to stop publicly discussing the case and the company.
Matthew Jacobs — Partner, 3B Law: Experienced film and TV attorney moved to Nashville in 2021. Retains clients in New York and Los Angeles while seeking to build book of business in new home.
Lauren Jacques — Nashville Managing Partner, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings: Health care transaction and regulatory attorney in 2021 was named leader of firm’s local office. Planning to move office to a new Gulch high-rise later this year.
Martesha Johnson — Metropolitan Nashville Public Defender: Reelected unopposed to a second term in office last year. City’s chief public defender and a key voice on criminal justice issues.
Bill Koch Jr. — Dean, Nashville School of Law: Often sought as an outside legal expert, took over leadership at local law school after stints on the Tennessee Supreme Court and Tennessee Court of Appeals.
Stacey Garrett Koju — Partner, Spencer Fane: A founding member of Bone McAllester Norton, the longtime legal industry leader joined Spencer Fane when it merged with Bone in 2021.
Rob Laird — Shareholder, Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz: Was managing shareholder of Maynard’s Nashville office until joining Baker in 2021. Former HealthStream in-house counsel focuses on corporate and health technology matters.
Tom Lawless — Attorney, Lawless & Associates: Prominent Republican who has held leadership positions on state boards. Specializes in bankruptcy and creditor’s rights.
Amy Leopard — Partner, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings: Focused on cybersecurity and other tech issues in the highly regulated health care industry.
Henry Leventis — U.S. Attorney, Middle District of Tennessee: Former assistant in the federal prosecutors office briefly left government service for Spencer Fane before returning in the top job upon President Biden’s appointment and Senate confirmation.
Mark Manner — Member, Bass Berry & Sims: Works on M&A, leveraged buyouts and corporate and securities matters and co-founded the former Harwell Howard Hyne Gabbert & Manner. Board chair for the Land Trust for Tennessee.
Ken Marlow — Partner, K&L Gates: Former Waller health leader joined K&L Gates when the national firm opened Nashville office in early 2021.
Jerry Martin — Partner, Barrett Johnston Martin & Garrison: Former U.S. attorney occasionally takes on high-profile defense cases, like that of ex-Sen. Brian Kelsey. Much of practice is focused on representing False Claims Act whistleblowers.
Rocky McElhaney — Founder and Managing Partner, Rocky McElhaney Law Firm: Perhaps the city’s best-known lawyer, helms personal injury firm that in the past year has taken on CSX and a day care center accused of giving kids melatonin.
Anita Modak-Truran — Attorney, Butler Snow: Works on mass tort and other cases on behalf of pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers. President of the Trial Attorneys of America.
Mekesha Montgomery — Member, Frost Brown Todd: Runs the regional firm’s manufacturing industry group after a stint as Nashville office leader. Has helped lead Dismas House and Thistle Farms.
Bill Norton — Partner, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings: Nearly four decades of experience in bankruptcy law, has also taught at alma mater Vanderbilt Law School. Author and speaker whose bankruptcy expertise is regularly cited.
Roger Page — Chief Justice, Tennessee Supreme Court: Chosen by his peers to lead the court in 2021. Now overseeing a body with two new members in as many years.
Larry Papel — Partner, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough: Early this year, turned over leadership of firm’s local office to Geoffrey Vickers. Maintains real estate development career, including participation in the W Hotel, which sold for more than $300 million.
Tatjana Paterno — Member, Bass Berry & Sims: M&A specialist who has closed more than $25 billion in deals in a variety of industries, including Tivity’s $2.8 billion sale last year. President of the Tennessee chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth.
Lauren Patten — Nashville Managing Partner, K&L Gates: Former Butler Snow partner leads the local outpost of the global firm that made a splash by hiring partners from several major firms when it moved to town at the start of 2021.
John Peterson — Managing Shareholder, Polsinelli: Former Riley Warnock & Jacobson leads Polsinelli’s local office and maintains litigation practice related to corporate governance, real estate and commercial disputes.
Brant Phillips — Partner, Bass Berry & Sims: Oversees about 100 attorneys as leader of firm’s litigation and dispute resolution practice. Serves on board of Nashville Ballet.
Edward Playfair — Nashville Partner in Charge, Adams and Reese: From the UK, the local office manager also leads firm’s intellectual property group.
Stephen Price — Office Managing Principal, Jackson Lewis: The former Burr & Forman Nashville leader spearheaded Jackson Lewis’ expansion to Nashville this year. Practice includes defending companies in employment and labor cases.
Gregg Ramos — Partner, North Pursell & Ramos: Past leadership roles with the Nashville Bar Association, Catholic Charities of Tennessee and Conexión Américas. Involved in contentious dispute over iconic Ernest Tubb building on Broadway.
David Raybin — Co-Founder, Raybin & Weissman: Prominent criminal defense attorney has defended Nashville police officers charged with crimes and is a frequent commentator on criminal justice issues.
Todd Rolapp — Managing Partner, Bass Berry & Sims: Has led for a decade local firm now planning a move to Nashville Yards. Experience with M&A and other corporate and securities issues.
Robert Sartin — Chairman, Frost Brown Todd: Leads the Louisville-based firm from his downtown Nashville perch. FBT this year merged with a prominent California firm.
Tom Sherrard — Founding Member, Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison: Experienced attorney with a practice focused on corporate and securities issues and work as outside counsel to companies.
Jonathan Skeeters — Chair and Managing Partner, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings: Practice is focused on the health care industry. Leads the Birmingham-based firm from Nashville, one of its biggest offices and the source of half its name.
Joycelyn Stevenson — Office Managing Shareholder, Littler Mendelson: Left firm in 2017 to lead the Tennessee Bar Association. Late last year returned to firm as Nashville office leader. Former Nashville Bar Association president.
Gerard Stranch IV — Managing Partner, Stranch, Jennings & Garvey: Earlier this year, the decades-old firm that bore his grandfather Cecil Branstetter’s name split, forming his new office and another co-led by former law partner Tricia Herzfeld. A litigator whose most high-profile work has included suits against opioid manufacturers.
Peter Strianse — Attorney, Tune Entrekin & White: Go-to criminal defense attorney. High-profile clients have included Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught and former Rep. Jeremy Durham.
Gif Thornton — Managing Partner, Adams and Reese: Has led regional law firm since 2015. Well-known lobbyist who has served on various boards and advisory councils.
Masami Izumida Tyson — Partner, Womble Bond Dickinson: Previously led foreign direct investment efforts at the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Last year helped firm open Nashville office and now runs its Japan practice.
DarKenya Waller — Executive Director, Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands: Has led public service law firm since 2018. Work during the pandemic included legal support for renters facing eviction.
Mary Beth White — Shareholder, Lewis Thomason: Former basketball star now concentrates her practice in commercial and business litigation, especially related to commercial transportation.
Lang Wiseman — Shareholder, Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz: Formerly Gov. Bill Lee’s top lawyer and deputy governor, the former UT basketball standout now works on high-stakes litigation and other matters in the Nashville and Memphis offices of the firm. Chairs the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments.
Tyler Chance Yarbro — Managing Partner, Dodson Parker Behm & Capparella: A litigator with experience in employment, personal injury and criminal law. Has led the firm since 2018. Helping organize legal advocacy group focused on reproductive rights.
Ed Yarbrough — Of Counsel, Spencer Fane: Has worked on high-profile cases since departing the U.S. attorney’s office. Joined Kansas City firm upon its merger with the former Bone McAllester Norton.