Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
Angie Adams — CEO, PENCIL Foundation: Joined the nonprofit that supports MNPS after stints at Nashville Ballet and Cheekwood. Experienced nonprofit leader helps get resources to Nashville students and schools. Will step down next year.
Adrienne Battle — Director, Metro Nashville Public Schools: With the city’s public school system for more than two decades, and in the top role since 2019. Led the school system through the pandemic and funding challenges.
Dan Boone — President, Trevecca Nazarene University: Has added degree programs and expanded athletics fundraising while seeking to balance the COVID-affected budget at Church of Nazarene-affiliated university..
Randy Boyd — President, University of Tennessee: Businessman and former Haslam adviser lost his bid for governor but took over at UT on a permanent basis in 2020 after a stint as interim president.
Kimberly Clay — Founder and CEO, Play Like a Girl: Leads nonprofit organization that seeks to support girls interested in STEM. Former professor with expertise in public health.
Katie Cour — President and CEO, Nashville Public Education Foundation: Former MNPS official and consultant now leads philanthropy and advocacy group with the goal of supporting Nashville public schools.
Daniel Diermeier — Chancellor, Vanderbilt University: A Guggenheim fellow and former University of Chicago administrator who took over on West End in 2020. Now seeking to double down on the university’s strengths and elevate lagging sectors, like athletics infrastructure.
Rachael Anne Elrod — Chair, Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education: Newly reelected to the board and picked as its chair, the former teacher has named teacher recruitment and retention and funding top priorities for her new term.
Glenda Baskin Glover — President, Tennessee State University: Has led the state’s biggest (and only public) HBCU for a decade. The school, underfunded for generations by the state, is facing new scrutiny from state regulators and lawmakers.
Jason Golden — Superintendent, Williamson County Schools: Leader of top school district has been with WCS since 2006 and was elevated to current leadership role in 2019. Last year saw his contract extended through 2026.
Shanna Jackson — President, Nashville State Community College: Came to NSCC from Columbia State’s Williamson campus. Last year oversaw the opening of the community college’s fourth campus, in Madison.
Greg Jones — President, Belmont University: Replaced Bob Fisher in mid-2021 and now oversees the ever-growing school currently working on opening a medical school.
Candace McQueen — President, Lipscomb University: Former state education commissioner replaced Randy Lowry as president of the Church of Christ-affiliated university in 2021.
Sidney McPhee — President, Middle Tennessee State University: Leader of one of the state’s most important educational institutions since 2001, has overseen major growth and the recent construction of health sciences and construction management buildings.
Penny Schwinn — Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Education: Former Texas education official who has helped Gov. Bill Lee boost charter schools and implement a voucher program. Now tasked with overseeing a complete overhaul of the state’s public education funding formula.
Paul Stumb — President, Cumberland University: Ex-Navy commander has led 2,500-student Lebanon university since 2015. Current chair of the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.
Deborah Watts — Director of Graduate and Executive Education, UT Haslam College of Business: Hired in 2022 to lead the Knoxville-based business school’s executive programs in Nashville. A consultant with Hayde & Company, previously ran Lipscomb’s Spark learning and development center.