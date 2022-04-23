The effects of a tumultuous 2020 were still evident in 2021. Now, the region’s business, political and civic leaders are helping bring their organizations into a new era. We hope this 13th edition of the In Charge list is not unlucky. Those on it embody what it means to be “in charge,” and it will be up to them to make sure the city and state continue their collective forward trajectory.
See the In Charge lists for other industries here.
Austin Benedict — First Vice President, CBRE: Among the city’s most respected brokers for urban retail space. Was important factor in filling first-floor commercial spaces at mixed-use tower Encore in SoBro.
Nora Buikstra — General Manager, The Mall at Green Hills: Assumed post in 2018, replacing Kimberly Shadwick, who had been mall’s GM since February 2013. Mall continues to add high-end tenants, with California-based men’s warm weather fashion-centric retailer TravisMathew and Canadian upscale women’s clothing retailer Aritzia having been announced in 2021.
Crissy Cassetty — Director of Economic Development, Nashville Downtown Partnership: Major contributor to downtown’s landing of soft goods and food-and-beverage retail businesses. Skillfully toggles between working with owners of properties and of retail businesses.
John Dyke — Owner, The Turnip Truck: Always-pleasant natural foods advocate who in 2020 opened a grocery on Charlotte Avenue in West Nashville to supplement his Gulch and east side stores, the latter of which began operations in early 2001.
Sonya Hostetler — President, Kroger Nashville Division: Replaced company veteran Zane Day in mid-2019. Former Walmart vice president and regional general manager who oversaw 13 markets, 122 stores and 45,000 employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Hal Lawton — CEO, Tractor Supply: Replaced Greg Sandfort weeks before COVID arrived in the United States, which sparked a boom in sales. Former Macy’s president rallied the team to scale up and in early 2021 announced a $297 million acquisition of Midwest peer Orscheln Farm and Home.
David Meadows — Senior General Manager, CoolSprings Galleria: Left mall in late 2016 before returning in 2018. Has worked with Chattanooga-based CBL & Associates, which owns the Galleria, since 1994. Oversees about 150 stores at Franklin-based retail facility.
Tom Miller — GM, Fifth + Broad and Brookfield Properties: Oversees the retail component of the massive mixed-use development, the residential and office towers for which opened in 2020. The National Museum of African American Music and the first phase of Assembly Food Hall opened in 2021.
Jad Murphy — General Manager, Opry Mills Mall: Oversees facility highlighted by about 200 stores, many of them outlets of popular retailers. Spanning 1.2 million square feet, the mall in 2021 saw the opening of Vineyard Vines, Adidas and Sephora.
Ann Patchett — Author, Co-Owner, Parnassus Books Nashville: New York Times bestselling author and co-owner, with Karen Hayes, of the literary landmark in Green Hills.
Charlie Robin — Owner, Robin Realty: Has been involved in local commercial real estate industry since 1976. Replaced father William H. Robin, who founded the company in 1947. Admired for knowledge of city’s pre-1970s-constructed retail buildings and spaces. Has offered a Second Avenue office presence for years.
Todd Vasos — CEO, Dollar General: Took over from Rick Dreiling in 2015 after overseeing store operations, merchandising and supply chain. Joined Goodlettsville-based company in 2008. Oversaw the launch of suburban-focused Popshelf concept in 2020.
Mimi Vaughn — President and CEO, Genesco: Joined Genesco as vice president for strategy and business development in 2003 and replaced Bob Dennis as CEO in early 2020 after two years as COO. Two years ago announced plan to move retailer’s HQ to former Bridgestone building near BNA.
Woody Woodward — President and CEO, Kirkland’s: Recruited from Crate and Barrel in 2018 to revamp home goods retailer’s operations and merchandising. Turnaround plan was successful when COVID struck in early 2020, as spending on household items elevated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.