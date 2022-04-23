The effects of a tumultuous 2020 were still evident in 2021. Now, the region’s business, political and civic leaders are helping bring their organizations into a new era. We hope this 13th edition of the In Charge list is not unlucky. Those on it embody what it means to be “in charge,” and it will be up to them to make sure the city and state continue their collective forward trajectory.

In Charge 2022: Arts

In Charge 2022: Education

In Charge 2022: Finance

In Charge 2022: Food

In Charge 2022: Government/Politics

In Charge 2022: Health Care

In Charge 2022: Legal

In Charge 2022: Management Consulting

In Charge 2022: Manufacturing

In Charge 2022: Marketing

In Charge 2022: Media

In Charge 2022: Music

In Charge 2022: Nonprofits

In Charge 2022: Real Estate

In Charge 2022: Retail

In Charge 2022: Sports

In Charge 2022: Technology

In Charge 2022: Tourism

In Charge 2022: Transportation

