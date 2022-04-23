The effects of a tumultuous 2020 were still evident in 2021. Now, the region’s business, political and civic leaders are helping bring their organizations into a new era. We hope this 13th edition of the In Charge list is not unlucky. Those on it embody what it means to be “in charge,” and it will be up to them to make sure the city and state continue their collective forward trajectory.
In Charge 2022: Arts
In Charge 2022: Education
In Charge 2022: Finance
In Charge 2022: Food
In Charge 2022: Government/Politics
In Charge 2022: Health Care
In Charge 2022: Legal
In Charge 2022: Management Consulting
In Charge 2022: Manufacturing
In Charge 2022: Marketing
In Charge 2022: Media
In Charge 2022: Music
In Charge 2022: Nonprofits
In Charge 2022: Real Estate
In Charge 2022: Retail
In Charge 2022: Sports
In Charge 2022: Technology
In Charge 2022: Tourism
In Charge 2022: Transportation
