Published in 2005, The Plan of Nashville was a major community engagement project facilitated by the Nashville Civic Design Center that brought people together to dream big for the future of Nashville’s development. During that process, consensus emerged around 10 principles to guide public policy, development practice, urban planning and design. While these principles were focused on the Nashville area, they are universal in intent.
The principles have shaped much of the last 20 years of the nonprofit’s work. One in particular has taken center stage in the Civic Design Center’s recent advocacy efforts: “Re-establish the streets as the principal public space of community and connectivity.” Why the streets? Most community members don’t think of the street as a public space like we do parks and playgrounds. But they are public resources we pay for yet rarely get to enjoy as more than thruways for vehicles.
To better live and breathe that principle, the Design Center has been hosting PARK(ing) Day in Nashville since 2012. PARK(ing) Day is a global event — this year’s will be Sept. 17 — that advocates for more usable public spaces by taking over metered parking spots and installing parklets for one day. With the help of this local advocacy, the sidewalks on Lower Broadway have been expanded and Church Street Park was saved from a land swap. Now, the Design Center is aiming to help transform Second Avenue following the Christmas Day explosion that devastated much of the historic district.
Nearly two decades after publishing The Plan of Nashville, CEO Gary Gaston and his team say their work has helped accomplish the intent of the original streets principle. Looking ahead to the next 20 years, they are adapting its language — and those of other principles from the plan — to go further. The new streets principle will look to “celebrate the streets as places that address neighborhood needs and facilitate community connections” — sentiments and desires echoed elsewhere in this package of stories and illustrations.
The Design Center team is evolving all of its guiding principles to adapt to how Nashville’s public spaces have changed since 2005. The group will celebrate its 20th anniversary at its annual luncheon Nov. 5. Find out more at civicdesigncenter.org.
