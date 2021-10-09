Starting a business right out of college might not have even been Elijah Herrick’s first choice. But as many graduates can attest, plans change.
Herrick’s StatStak startup aims to become the new leader in sports analytics as a hub for data for coaches and players. The new company, which is being developed with the help of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, is part of a more extensive effort to get more small businesses off the ground in Nashville. Herrick, one of StatStak’s three founders and its CEO, created the company to streamline the efforts of athletes and coaches to collect, analyze and break down the stats of athletes in their careers.
“I was an economics major at Duke so I was always a little bit involved in Sabermetrics and the behind-the-scenes of what was going on with the data,” Herrick says. “It came down to how can you leverage your data, your video to represent yourself without playing any more physical baseball games. So going through that, working with my agent, working with all the coaching staff that I had currently and in the past to gather up all that data and essentially make my best case, we realized pretty quickly how fractured that system was.”
Herrick, a former right-handed pitcher, says it was “pretty eye-opening” to notice how information from a handful of different devices — be it ball tracking, bat tracking, weight and many others — is thrown before coaches who are essentially told, “Hey, make sense of this.” StatStak looks to stand out by personalizing sports analytics and finding creative ways to present some or all of that data to coaches and athletes.
“We reach out and work directly with the universities, the tournaments [and] the showcases that are collecting this data,” Herrick says. “We work with them to manage their data within that organization and then to give it to the athletes. So when someone uploads data to StatStak, the university gets to see all of their athletes’ information in the same place — managed — [and] get insights out of it. But the athlete also gets their personal data into their own profile.”
The latter part stands out: StatStak’s player profiles aren’t tied to a single team. An athlete could be on a number of teams during any given year and StatStak lets them aggregate and carry with them that information — which Herrick says might now be in a Google Drive account or a Dropbox — in a single place.
Lipscomb University head baseball coach Brian Ryman says StatStak also has the advantage of being customizable.
“If there is a need or want that we want to see, they are going to work with our player development team and try to make that happen inside their program and their apps,” Ryman says. “It is becoming like a one-stop-shop where all these platforms and all these [different] software that we have are basically coming into them. They have bent over backward for us, and I do not want to sound cliché [but] it has been a team effort.”
Herrick and his team of about a dozen are at first targeting the amateur-to-college athletes but have bigger ambitions for the future.
“You start looking at the billions of dollars that are invested as far as recruiting scholarships every year,” he says. “That problem is magnified when there are millions of people and thousands of ends they are trying to connect versus thousands of college athletes and 30 MLB teams.”
Case in point, he says: Each year, an immense number of tournaments, showcases and other events bring together large numbers of athletes for short periods of time. That gives StatStak the opportunity to give players their own accounts to aggregate information from various platforms and let them carry their data from event to event.
“You end up with just as many user IDs and how all those people are being tracked over different devices in different locations,” Herrick says. “StatStak standardizes all that. So if you have bat-tracking and weight room information, we use one universal ID to say, ‘Yes, that is the same Elijah Herrick in the gym, that is swinging a bat, that is hitting a ball on a field. It is the same Eli.’”
The mid- to long-term goal, Herrick says, is for StatStak to be for the booming sports analytics market — which research firm Statista predicts will grow from about $2.2 billion in 2020 to $10 billion by 2028 — what payments infrastructure company Plaid is for financial firms. Just as Plaid powers Venmo, Chime and other online payments and banking platforms and connects 11,000 financial institutions on multiple continents, Herrick envisions his team venture becoming a similarly universal standard.
“The three-to-five-year impact of StatStak is the democratized information and using the network we are building out to speed up all those different interconnected aspects as well as growing the pie as far as how many people are using insights,” he says, with the goal of making “the way the user interacts with that in general as frictionless as possible.”
